City Lodge Hotels celebrates hospitality leadership

City Lodge Hotels proudly honoured its top performers at the annual Leaders’ Conference, held on 4 November at a prestigious gala dinner. The event celebrated outstanding managers and teams across the group for their exceptional contributions to hospitality and service excellence.

The Awards Committee, comprising the group’s executives, followed a rigorous process to recognise leadership talent and team achievements. This year’s accolades included:

The Rising Star Award: Wania Malik, assistant GM: Food & Beverage at City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood

Wania Malik, assistant GM: Food & Beverage at City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood The Player’s Player Award: Jani Ligthelm, GM at Road Lodge Centurion

Jani Ligthelm, GM at Road Lodge Centurion The People Award: Elzabe de Jager, GM at City Lodge Hotel Johannesburg Airport, Barbara Road

Elzabe de Jager, GM at City Lodge Hotel Johannesburg Airport, Barbara Road The Food and Beverage Awards, by brand and overall: Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha (GM Erich Oberhauser)

City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein (GM Stephan Pietersen)

Town Lodge Roodepoort (GM Roslyn Khumalo)

Road Lodge Randburg (GM Marvin Theron)

City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein – overall winner for the group

The WOW Award: Liz Clarke, GM at City Lodge Hotel Waterfall City

Liz Clarke, GM at City Lodge Hotel Waterfall City The Revenue Driver Award: Mariska von Richter, GM at Town Lodge Johannesburg Airport

Mariska von Richter, GM at Town Lodge Johannesburg Airport Hotel Operation of the Year Awards, by brand and overall: Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City (GM Brendon Luttig)

City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport (GM Ian Laughland)

Town Lodge Roodepoort (GM Roslyn Khumalo)

Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport (GM Johan Prinsloo)

Overall winner: City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport

City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport CEO’s Award – Group Hotelier of the Year: Ian Laughland, GM at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport

F&B Award went to City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein and GM Stephan Pietersen (right), presented by Stefan Janse van Rensburg, GM Operations People Award presented to Elzabe de Jager (left) by Marcel Kobilski, divisional director HR Player’s Player Award presented to Jani Ligthelm (right) by Morne Bester, GM Operations Revenue Driver Award presented to Mariska von Richter (left) by Zuki Jantjies, divisional director Sales & Marketing WOW Award presented to Liz Clarke (left) by Andrea Anderson, GM Operations CEO's Award winner Ian Laughland (left) with Andrew Widegger, CEO

“Our people are the heartbeat of City Lodge Hotels,” said chief executive officer, Andrew Widegger. “These annual awards celebrate the dedication, innovation, and passion that drive our success. It’s a privilege to recognise those who go above and beyond to make our guests feel at home and to create memorable experiences every day. Our award winners set the standard for leadership and service across the group, and we’re immensely proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Life is hard. Check into easy.



