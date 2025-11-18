Trending
City Lodge Hotels celebrates hospitality leadership
The Awards Committee, comprising the group’s executives, followed a rigorous process to recognise leadership talent and team achievements. This year’s accolades included:
- The Rising Star Award: Wania Malik, assistant GM: Food & Beverage at City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood
- The Player’s Player Award: Jani Ligthelm, GM at Road Lodge Centurion
- The People Award: Elzabe de Jager, GM at City Lodge Hotel Johannesburg Airport, Barbara Road
- The Food and Beverage Awards, by brand and overall:
- Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha (GM Erich Oberhauser)
- City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein (GM Stephan Pietersen)
- Town Lodge Roodepoort (GM Roslyn Khumalo)
- Road Lodge Randburg (GM Marvin Theron)
- City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein – overall winner for the group
- The WOW Award: Liz Clarke, GM at City Lodge Hotel Waterfall City
- The Revenue Driver Award: Mariska von Richter, GM at Town Lodge Johannesburg Airport
- Hotel Operation of the Year Awards, by brand and overall:
- Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City (GM Brendon Luttig)
- City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport (GM Ian Laughland)
- Town Lodge Roodepoort (GM Roslyn Khumalo)
- Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport (GM Johan Prinsloo)
- Overall winner: City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport
- CEO’s Award – Group Hotelier of the Year: Ian Laughland, GM at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport
“Our people are the heartbeat of City Lodge Hotels,” said chief executive officer, Andrew Widegger. “These annual awards celebrate the dedication, innovation, and passion that drive our success. It’s a privilege to recognise those who go above and beyond to make our guests feel at home and to create memorable experiences every day. Our award winners set the standard for leadership and service across the group, and we’re immensely proud of what they’ve achieved.”
