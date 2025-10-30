South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaDentsuMediaHeads 360Algoa FMUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementHeineken BeveragesTractor OutdoorHelmBizcommunity.comKena OutdoorMultiChoiceSpark MediaThe Publicity WorkshopPublicis Groupe AfricaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    City Lodge Hotels wins Grand Effie Award for SOS!

    City Lodge Hotels and its long-time agency partner, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, have taken top honours at this year’s Effie Awards, winning the coveted Grand Effie for their standout 'Save Our Stay (SOS)' campaign that ran from October 2024 to January 2025.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    30 Oct 2025
    30 Oct 2025
    City Lodge Hotels wins Grand Effie Award for SOS!

    The Effie Awards celebrate marketing excellence that drives real business results, recognising creativity proven to deliver measurable impact.

    In addition to the Grand Effie, the SOS campaign also won the following awards:

    • Gold Effie: Travel & Tourism
    • Silver Effie: Media Innovation/Commerce & Shopper
    • Silver Effie: Marketing Disruptors

    Also credited as contributing partners on the campaign were PHD South Africa, OnPoint PR and Lifestyle Management, and Instreem.

    City Lodge Hotels launched the 'Save Our Stay' platform for when guests find themselves in a tight spot and feel those common frustrations of having made a bad accommodation booking. Consumers got to hit the 'panic button' by simply clicking on the link and this online service would instantly find and connect them to their closest hotel across the group’s four brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – and offer savings to boot.

    City Lodge Hotels’ divisional director of sales and marketing, Zuki Jantjies, and group marketing manager, Colleen Goodman, were thrilled by the recognition, which follows hot on the heels of the campaign’s eight Loeries wins earlier this month.

    “Marketing today is a complex, layered craft with many moving parts as we strive to capture potential guests’ attention and imagination across multiple platforms, above and below the line. However, the best messages remain those that connect us, moments that make us laugh and bring us together. When creativity, comedy, and effectiveness come together and are recognised in this way, we’re all winners,” says Jantjies.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    City Lodge Hotels
    At City Lodge Hotels, we offer accommodation options to suit every type of traveller and trip. Our upscale Courtyard Hotels deliver the soft life made easy; upper midscale City Lodge Hotels focus on easy living; Town Lodges are the easy choice; and economy Road Lodges provide the most affordable, basically easy accommodation.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz