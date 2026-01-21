Calling all Valentines, Galentines, and besties in need of a treat!

Protea Restaurant Dinner – R1,640 per couple: Enjoy a romantic five-course dinner paired with a bottle of wine or bubbles, served in the refined surrounds of Protea Restaurant – perfect for an intimate Valentine’s celebration.



Highline Gourmet Lounge – R510 per couple: Celebrate above the city with sunset views, shared plates, handcrafted pizza, dessert for two and a bottle of wine or bubbles in a relaxed yet romantic setting.



Overnight Valentine's Experience – R3,760 per couple: Make a night of it with a five-course dinner, a bottle of wine, overnight accommodation, bubbles in your room and breakfast the next morning – ideal for couples looking to truly indulge.



Bookings: moc.sletohegdolytic@bf.llafretawyc

All offers are subject to availability and selected room types. Bookings can be made via www.citylodgehotels.com, directly with participating hotels, or by selecting the “VALENTINES” rate code when booking. Terms and Conditions apply.

Lindiwe adds, “These specials are not only for romantic couples, but also for your besties – Galentines – or as a special mom-and-daughter treat. If you are coupled up, why not book a double date with your best couple friends and make a night of it.”

Whether it’s a grand romantic gesture, a simple weekend escape, or an indulgent dinner, City Lodge Hotels offers the perfect setting to celebrate love in all its forms this Valentine’s Day.



