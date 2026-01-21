Subscribe & Follow
Calling all Valentines, Galentines, and besties in need of a treat!
“Valentine’s Day is about creating meaningful moments together,” says Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels. “Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a weekend away, or simply time to reconnect, our Valentine’s offering is designed to help couples slow down, relax and feel truly pampered.”
Valentine’s weekend offers
Guests can take advantage of generous savings across the group's hotels, including:
- 30% off Best Available Rate (BAR) at Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel and Town Lodge
- 10% off BAR at Road Lodge
- A choice of room-only, bed-and-breakfast, or dinner, bed-and-breakfast options allows couples to tailor their stay to suit their plans.
A taste of romance
- Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges: Enjoy beef rump of sirloin or kingklip, dessert, and a complimentary glass of house wine, all for R260 per person.
- Road Lodges: Savour a hearty chicken combo or ribs with malva pudding for R215 per person.
- Breakfast deal: Book a discounted room for two over Valentine’s weekend and enjoy one free breakfast. The second breakfast is charged at the standard rate.
Select hotels are offering their own exclusive Valentine’s experiences:
- City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront: “ValenDine” for R2,500 per couple: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with our exclusive ValenDine experience on 14 February 2026. Enjoy an overnight stay for two, a three-course dinner at the new and stylish Atlantic Social restaurant, and breakfast the next morning. Bookings: moc.sletohegdolytic@vser.avlc.
- City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge: Romantic dinner for R630 per couple: Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s dinner on 14 February 2026 at the fabulous new Umoya Restaurant, featuring a three-course menu with a choice of two options per course. Relax and let us romance you in our elegant revamped hotel with attentive service and a warm, welcoming ambience. Bookings: moc.sletohegdolytic@vser.agnalhmulc.
- Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City offers couples a choice of elegant and relaxed ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, all set against a stylish urban backdrop.
- Protea Restaurant Dinner – R1,640 per couple: Enjoy a romantic five-course dinner paired with a bottle of wine or bubbles, served in the refined surrounds of Protea Restaurant – perfect for an intimate Valentine’s celebration.
- Highline Gourmet Lounge – R510 per couple: Celebrate above the city with sunset views, shared plates, handcrafted pizza, dessert for two and a bottle of wine or bubbles in a relaxed yet romantic setting.
- Overnight Valentine’s Experience – R3,760 per couple: Make a night of it with a five-course dinner, a bottle of wine, overnight accommodation, bubbles in your room and breakfast the next morning – ideal for couples looking to truly indulge.
- Bookings: moc.sletohegdolytic@bf.llafretawyc
All offers are subject to availability and selected room types. Bookings can be made via www.citylodgehotels.com, directly with participating hotels, or by selecting the “VALENTINES” rate code when booking. Terms and Conditions apply.
Lindiwe adds, “These specials are not only for romantic couples, but also for your besties – Galentines – or as a special mom-and-daughter treat. If you are coupled up, why not book a double date with your best couple friends and make a night of it.”
Whether it’s a grand romantic gesture, a simple weekend escape, or an indulgent dinner, City Lodge Hotels offers the perfect setting to celebrate love in all its forms this Valentine’s Day.
