South Africa
Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelSam HospitalityCape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Charge ahead: EV stations now available at 8 City Lodge Hotels

    Sustainable travel just became even easier in South Africa. City Lodge Hotels now offers electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at eight of its properties, giving road-trip travellers a convenient and eco-friendly way to power their hybrid or electric vehicles while on the go.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    30 Jan 2026
    30 Jan 2026
    Charge ahead: EV stations now available at 8 City Lodge Hotels

    As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing guest comfort and convenience, City Lodge Hotels has been rolling out Chargify EV charging stations at selected hotels during the past two years. These stations are located in key travel hubs and offer guests a seamless charging experience.

    EV charging features include:

    • Compatible with all new electric vehicles sold in South Africa
    • AC charging points allowing guests to use their own cables
    • No booking required – simply plug in and charge
    • Charging costs vary depending on battery size and charging time.

    City Lodge Hotels with EV charging stations

    Gauteng

    • Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City
    • Courtyard Hotel Sandton
    • City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood

    Free State

    • City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein

    KwaZulu-Natal

    • Town Lodge Umhlanga
    • Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg

    Eastern Cape

    • Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha

    Northern Cape

    • Road Lodge Kimberley

    “This initiative marks another significant step in our broader sustainability journey, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers while reducing our environmental footprint. Our focus has always been on making our guests’ stay easier and more comfortable. Introducing EV charging stations is yet another way we are elevating convenience while supporting sustainability across the group,” says chief operating officer Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo.

    These selected hotels are ideally suited for guests driving electric vehicles. While their cars recharge, guests can enjoy everything City Lodge Hotels has to offer – from checking in for a restful night to savouring delicious meals in the hotel restaurants, unwinding with a drink at the bar, or simply experiencing the signature warm hospitality the group is known for.

    Charge ahead: EV stations now available at 8 City Lodge Hotels

    Lindiwe adds: “For day visitors using our meeting and boardroom facilities, or those stopping in for breakfast, lunch, or a quick coffee and cake, our free high-speed Wi-Fi makes it easy to stay connected, catch up on work, or enjoy a quiet moment of relaxation. It's a seamless experience designed to meet both personal and business needs.”

    The rollout of EV charging stations aligns with the group’s forward-looking sustainability goals and supports the increasing shift toward eco-friendly travel. As more guests embrace electric mobility, City Lodge Hotels is committed to providing the convenience and modern amenities they expect – today and into the future.”

    Kgosi Diphokwane, chief executive officer at Chargify, says: “City Lodge Hotels’ partnering with Chargify allows guests to be at the forefront of the EV charging revolution, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future whilst advancing our ambition to be a trusted and reliable EV charging network in South Africa.”

    About City Lodge Hotels

    City Lodge Hotels offers 57 conveniently located properties in southern Africa: 54 in South Africa and one each in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique. We cater to diverse budgets and preferences, with luxurious Courtyard Hotels, comfortable City Lodge Hotels, contemporary Town Lodges, and budget-friendly Road Lodges. Enjoy delicious meals, free WiFi, secure parking, 24/7 reception, and friendly, professional hospitality from our dedicated staff. All our hotels feature in house restaurants serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and most also have swimming pools and gardens, sundowner bars, meeting spaces, fitness rooms, and laundry services.

    Life is hard. Check into easy.

    About Chargify

    Chargify is a premier provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in South Africa. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and accessible mobility, Chargify is redefining the EV charging experience nationwide. Established in 2023 through investment by Mercedes-Benz South Africa, the company is rapidly growing its footprint, deploying a network of more than 120 charging stations across the country.

    Read more: City Lodge Hotels, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COURTYARD HOTELS
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    City Lodge Hotels
    At City Lodge Hotels, we offer accommodation options to suit every type of traveller and trip. Our upscale Courtyard Hotels deliver the soft life made easy; upper midscale City Lodge Hotels focus on easy living; Town Lodges are the easy choice; and economy Road Lodges provide the most affordable, basically easy accommodation.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz