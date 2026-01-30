Charge ahead: EV stations now available at 8 City Lodge Hotels

Sustainable travel just became even easier in South Africa. City Lodge Hotels now offers electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at eight of its properties, giving road-trip travellers a convenient and eco-friendly way to power their hybrid or electric vehicles while on the go.

As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing guest comfort and convenience, City Lodge Hotels has been rolling out Chargify EV charging stations at selected hotels during the past two years. These stations are located in key travel hubs and offer guests a seamless charging experience.

EV charging features include:

Compatible with all new electric vehicles sold in South Africa



AC charging points allowing guests to use their own cables



No booking required – simply plug in and charge



Charging costs vary depending on battery size and charging time.

City Lodge Hotels with EV charging stations

Gauteng

Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City



Courtyard Hotel Sandton



City Lodge Hotel Lynnwood

Free State

City Lodge Hotel Bloemfontein

KwaZulu-Natal

Town Lodge Umhlanga



Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg

Eastern Cape

Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha

Northern Cape

Road Lodge Kimberley

“This initiative marks another significant step in our broader sustainability journey, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers while reducing our environmental footprint. Our focus has always been on making our guests’ stay easier and more comfortable. Introducing EV charging stations is yet another way we are elevating convenience while supporting sustainability across the group,” says chief operating officer Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo.

These selected hotels are ideally suited for guests driving electric vehicles. While their cars recharge, guests can enjoy everything City Lodge Hotels has to offer – from checking in for a restful night to savouring delicious meals in the hotel restaurants, unwinding with a drink at the bar, or simply experiencing the signature warm hospitality the group is known for.

Lindiwe adds: “For day visitors using our meeting and boardroom facilities, or those stopping in for breakfast, lunch, or a quick coffee and cake, our free high-speed Wi-Fi makes it easy to stay connected, catch up on work, or enjoy a quiet moment of relaxation. It's a seamless experience designed to meet both personal and business needs.”

The rollout of EV charging stations aligns with the group’s forward-looking sustainability goals and supports the increasing shift toward eco-friendly travel. As more guests embrace electric mobility, City Lodge Hotels is committed to providing the convenience and modern amenities they expect – today and into the future.”

Kgosi Diphokwane, chief executive officer at Chargify, says: “City Lodge Hotels’ partnering with Chargify allows guests to be at the forefront of the EV charging revolution, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future whilst advancing our ambition to be a trusted and reliable EV charging network in South Africa.”

About City Lodge Hotels

City Lodge Hotels offers 57 conveniently located properties in southern Africa: 54 in South Africa and one each in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique. We cater to diverse budgets and preferences, with luxurious Courtyard Hotels, comfortable City Lodge Hotels, contemporary Town Lodges, and budget-friendly Road Lodges. Enjoy delicious meals, free WiFi, secure parking, 24/7 reception, and friendly, professional hospitality from our dedicated staff. All our hotels feature in house restaurants serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and most also have swimming pools and gardens, sundowner bars, meeting spaces, fitness rooms, and laundry services.

About Chargify

Chargify is a premier provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in South Africa. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and accessible mobility, Chargify is redefining the EV charging experience nationwide. Established in 2023 through investment by Mercedes-Benz South Africa, the company is rapidly growing its footprint, deploying a network of more than 120 charging stations across the country.



