    Thailand's green tourism initiatives attract South African travellers

    A recent survey by market research firm KLA found that over 70% of South Africans view climate change as a serious threat, with working-age citizens feeling the most immediate sense of urgency. Many of these economically active travellers are choosing experiences that align with their values – including low-impact, environmentally responsible tourism. Thailand has emerged as a top choice for this purpose-driven travel.
    29 Jan 2026
    29 Jan 2026
    Source: tawatchai07 via
    Source: tawatchai07 via Freepik

    Globally, the sustainable travel industry is booming as conscious consumers seek trips that benefit both the environment and local communities.

    According to Ahman Mad Adam of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, green tourism involves planning and managing trips to minimise environmental impact, support local communities, and reduce one’s carbon footprint.

    “This covers factors such as the responsible use of natural resources, showing respect for local ways of life, and making buying decisions that have a long-lasting impact on the earth and indigenous communities. And we’ve made it easier and more accessible to do that,” says Adam.

    Thailand’s ecological and cultural initiatives

    Thailand’s commitment to sustainability is evident in projects such as the Lanta Island initiative in Mu Ko Lanta National Park. The project restored ecological balance by providing hermit crabs with natural shells, replacing the discarded waste they had been using.

    The park was subsequently recognised in the 2025 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories, highlighting how corrective action can positively affect natural ecosystems.

    Green tourism also has a strong social dimension. Thailand integrates local communities into its tourism value chain, encouraging visitors to support local businesses, participate in village tours, and experience traditional crafts such as Batik painting, weaving, and pottery.

    Festivals like the “Molam Festival” in Roi Et and Udon Thani allow visitors to engage with Thailand’s rich musical heritage, blending folk traditions with contemporary pop culture.

    “For leading green destinations like Thailand, sustainability is as much about the planet as it is about people,” adds Adam.

    “We’re excited about the direction Thailand is going in and look forward to welcoming more South Africans who share our passion for conserving ecological integrity, uplifting communities, and building an inclusive economy.”

    Let's do Biz