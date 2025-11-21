Enjoy up to 40% off and experience Johannesburg’s holiday vibe!

City Lodge Hotels is inviting guests to celebrate summer in style with unbeatable festive offers and refurbished properties in Sandton and Rosebank. Whether you’re planning a family getaway, romantic escape, or shopping spree, we provide the perfect base for a memorable staycation.

City Lodge Hotels offers five properties in and around Sandton – from luxury to budget-friendly accommodation – catering to families, couples, groups, and solo explorers. Count on dependable service, revamped hotels, delicious dining, and easy access to the city’s top destinations from the home of: Life is hard. Check into easy.

Accommodation highlights

Choose from five properties tailored to every traveller:

Courtyard Hotel Sandton has upgraded its public spaces and guest rooms, offering a welcoming environment that includes studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units with kitchenettes to ensure flexibility for longer stays or family trips, plus fitness room, pool, hotel restaurant, bar, and plenty of parking.

Courtyard Hotel Rosebank has also refurbished its offering, with comfortable furnishings and a calm, modern aesthetic enhancing the hotel's signature red-brick charm. Guests can enjoy direct-access rooms for added privacy, a pool surrounded by lush gardens, Club Lounge serving delicious meals, fitness room, and secure parking. Book your festive feast lunch on 25 December and let us take care of the cooking and dishes – make sure you book early!

City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside is a relaxed haven with 24-hour reception, #Café restaurant, pool, and Sundowner Bar that provides dependable, comfortable accommodation just minutes away from all the excitement of Sandton's major entertainment and retail hubs.

, Morningside is a relaxed haven with 24-hour reception, #Café restaurant, pool, and Sundowner Bar that provides dependable, comfortable accommodation just minutes away from all the excitement of Sandton’s major entertainment and retail hubs. For travellers seeking great value without compromising on quality, our Road Lodges in Rivonia and Sandton offer budget-friendly stays with quality amenities including an in-house restaurant offering a breakfast buffet and a la carte lunch and dinner menu, bar, 24-hour reception, parking, and free WiFi – ideal for families and groups, as some rooms can accommodate three persons.

Exclusive holiday deal

Look out for our sizzling hot summer accommodation deal when booking and stretch those holiday rands! We’re offering Summer on Your Terms, with up to 40% off stays plus kids under 16 stay and eat breakfast free when sharing with parents at participating hotels. Avoid all those hidden T&Cs that come with 'free' yet awkward sleepovers at family and friends, grab your sunnies, and book that summer getaway on your terms.

Sandton buzzing with seasonal magic

Reasons to swing by Sandton this time of year include:

Zaylon by Circus Galassia , an all-human circus experience running from 19 December 2025 to 12 January 2026. Now in its third year, this vibrant production returns with its iconic big top for a brand-new show at Sandown High School. Join Zi from Planet Zaylon for a festive season filled with courage, colour, and cosmic wonder.

Christmas Lights Sandton, a spectacular celebration at Central Square Sandton featuring Christmas Lights and Wildlife Lanterns experiences. Highlights include amusement rides, artificial snowflakes, and themed displays on select days from 28 November 2025 to 4 January 2026.

Bright lights and big city sparkle at Mandela Square includes a 10-metre lighting tunnel glowing throughout December, and visitors can snap a selfie in front of the magnificent 7.2-metre Dior Christmas installation. Enjoy a cocktail on the piazza beneath the watchful gaze of the beloved 6-metre Madiba statue. Stylish Sandton City will offer extended shopping hours from 1 to 24 December, along with photo opportunities with Father Christmas for the kiddies.

CitySightseeing Joburg Sunset and Christmas Lights Tour: Soak up golden-hour views and festive illuminations aboard the iconic red Hop-on/Hop-off bus, departing from Stop 1 opposite Courtyard Hotel Rosebank from 13 to 27 December 2025. The 5.30pm departure offers a relaxed three-hour hosted experience, including a scenic photo stop at Munro Drive and plenty of time to explore Melrose Arch's dazzling decorations and vibrant pedestrianised roads.

“We’re excited to offer families and travellers a stress-free festive season with unbeatable value and easy access to Johannesburg’s top attractions,” says Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels.

Check out our latest accommodation and food-and-beverage deals, and book that summer staycation in Sandton on www.citylodgehotels.com.



