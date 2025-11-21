Rennies BCD (SA) secures official travel agent status for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027

Rennies BCD Sports, a division of Rennies BCD South Africa, has been appointed, subject to contract, as a Non-Exclusive Official Travel Agent (OTA) for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027.

Following a competitive RFP process led by Rugby World Cup Experiences (RWCE), this appointment recognises Rennies BCD Sports as a South African-based OTA within the global network of approved Official Travel Agents.

Under this appointment, Rennies BCD Sports will design and manage a range of official ticket-inclusive travel packages for supporters, corporates, and groups across South Africa and beyond, ensuring seamless access to matches, accommodation, and curated experiences.

“This is a defining moment for Rennies BCD Sports and for South African sports travel,” said Philip Bourdin, General Manager of Rennies BCD Sports. “Our inclusion in the Men’s RWC 2027 Official Travel Programme reflects our team’s dedication to excellence and our shared belief that travel is one of sport’s most powerful connectors.”

Reece Oakes, CEO Rennies BCD, added: “Rugby unites nations and cultures. We are proud to represent South Africa within this global programme and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans heading to Australia in 2027.”

This announcement comes alongside Rugby World Cup Experiences' public announcement of the list of appointed OTAs made on 20 November 2025. Rennies BCD Sports will release further details regarding official packages and availability once the public announcement is made.

For more information on our bespoke offerings, visit our sports website at www.renniesbcdtravelsa.com/sports, via email moc.levartdcbseinner@strops or contact Philip Bourdin directly to discuss custom travel solutions.



