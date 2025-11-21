South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsRennies BCD TravelSam HospitalityBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rennies BCD (SA) secures official travel agent status for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027

    Rennies BCD Sports, a division of Rennies BCD South Africa, has been appointed, subject to contract, as a Non-Exclusive Official Travel Agent (OTA) for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027.
    Issued by Rennies BCD Travel
    21 Nov 2025
    21 Nov 2025
    Rennies BCD (SA) secures official travel agent status for Men&#x2019;s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027

    Following a competitive RFP process led by Rugby World Cup Experiences (RWCE), this appointment recognises Rennies BCD Sports as a South African-based OTA within the global network of approved Official Travel Agents.

    Under this appointment, Rennies BCD Sports will design and manage a range of official ticket-inclusive travel packages for supporters, corporates, and groups across South Africa and beyond, ensuring seamless access to matches, accommodation, and curated experiences.

    “This is a defining moment for Rennies BCD Sports and for South African sports travel,” said Philip Bourdin, General Manager of Rennies BCD Sports. “Our inclusion in the Men’s RWC 2027 Official Travel Programme reflects our team’s dedication to excellence and our shared belief that travel is one of sport’s most powerful connectors.”

    Reece Oakes, CEO Rennies BCD, added: “Rugby unites nations and cultures. We are proud to represent South Africa within this global programme and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans heading to Australia in 2027.”

    This announcement comes alongside Rugby World Cup Experiences' public announcement of the list of appointed OTAs made on 20 November 2025. Rennies BCD Sports will release further details regarding official packages and availability once the public announcement is made.

    For more information on our bespoke offerings, visit our sports website at www.renniesbcdtravelsa.com/sports, via email moc.levartdcbseinner@strops or contact Philip Bourdin directly to discuss custom travel solutions.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Rennies BCD Travel
    Rennies BCD Travel helps companies travel smart and achieve more. We drive program adoption, cost savings and talent retention through digital experiences that simplify business travel.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz