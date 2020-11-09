Rennies BCD Travel nominated for top honours in World Travel Awards 2024

Rennies BCD Travel, a leading provider of travel management solutions, is thrilled to announce its nomination for two prestigious 2024 World Travel Awards – "Africa's Leading Travel Management Company" and "South Africa's Leading Travel Management Company."

The World Travel Awards are recognised globally as the hallmark of excellence within the travel and tourism industry. These nominations recognise Rennies BCD Travel's commitment to delivering exceptional service and continuous innovative solutions to clients.

"We are incredibly honoured to be nominated for these distinguished awards," said Reece Oakes, CEO of Rennies BCD Travel. "These nominations recognise the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure seamless and efficient travel experiences for our clients."

Scooping these awards will mean that Rennies BCD Travel has been recognised as Africa's Leading Travel Management Company for three consecutive years and "South Africa's Leading Travel Management Company 2023" two years in a row, solidifying the company's position as a leading player in Africa's travel management landscape.

Voting power in client hands:

The World Travel Awards voting process is democratic, with travel professionals and the general public playing a crucial role in selecting the winners. Rennies BCD Travel encourages its clients, partners, and travel enthusiasts to cast their votes and recognise its dedication to travel excellence.

How to vote:

Individuals can vote for Rennies BCD Travel in both categories until 8 September 2024, by visiting the following links:

Africa’s Leading Travel Management Company: https://bit.ly/48SPt0n

South Africa’s Leading Travel Management Company: https://bit.ly/3vzrDsn

More information on the World Travel Awards can be found at http://www.worldtravelawards.com.