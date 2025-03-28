Voting now open for 2025 World Travel Awards

Voting for the World Travel Awards 2025 is now open. The awards cover regions such as Africa, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, and North America. This year’s categories cover a broad range of the global travel industry, including aviation, tourist attractions, car hire, destinations, hotels and resorts, meetings and events, travel agencies, and tour operators.

Votes for the World Travel Awards 2025 can be cast by industry professionals, including senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, and travel agents, as well as the general public and media.

Voting is conducted online through the WTA website, using a first-past-the-post system where the nominee with the most votes in each category wins. Voting for the Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania regions will open on 1 April.

For organisations that have not yet entered this year’s World Travel Awards programme, the late entry deadline is quickly approaching. The application process is quick and simple and can be completed through the WTA website.

Shaping the future of travel excellence

Graham Cooke, founder of World Travel Awards, said: "With voting now open for our key regions of Africa, Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Middle East and North America, it is time for you to choose the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence. Meanwhile, for any brands yet to enter this year’s programme, you only have a few days remaining to submit your entry."

The World Travel Awards’ annual Grand Tour spans the globe, hosting regional gala ceremonies to celebrate excellence across continents. Winners from each region advance to the Grand Final, where they compete for top honours in the global categories. This year’s Grand Tour will feature events in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Cancún (Mexico), Hong Kong, and Dubai (UAE), culminating in the Grand Final in Bahrain.

For more information on WTA, visit worldtravelawards.com.