Could business travel be a game-changer for women in leadership?

For many women in the corporate world, career advancement often depends on visibility – being in the room where decisions are made, building trust with international stakeholders, and expanding professional networks. In this context, business travel is emerging as more than just a job requirement. It’s becoming a strategic lever for growth, leadership, and influence.

Mummy Mafojane, General Manager, FCM

Mummy Mafojane, general manager at FCM, believes that corporate travel is one of the most overlooked tools in women’s career development. “Business trips put you in front of crucial people – whether it’s partnering with colleagues in other regions, seeing customers or networking with suppliers,” she says.

While video calls have become the norm, Mafojane notes that in-person interactions still offer unique value. "Travel gives you a chance to live in their world for a bit, which isn’t always possible to do virtually," she says. "It gives that personal touch, which is so important, especially in South Africa. We are a community – we learn and grow from each other."

But business travel doesn’t come without challenges – particularly for women. "People don't ask men on business trips about who is looking after the family or the kids. It’s not always as easy as a woman to be able to drop everything," says Mafojane.

Safety and support make a difference

Mafojane points out that issues like safety and flexibility must be considered when planning travel. "For example, booking the 7am flight might mean women need to leave their homes while it’s still dark. It’s not always safe for women travellers to have an early flight or get home late at night."

Balancing work and home responsibilities also plays a role. "As a mom, you already feel like you’re trying to manage everything at home. It’s only when you get to your destination that you think, ‘Ok, now I’m in work mode,’" she says.

She also advocates for planning around delays and interruptions: “I choose flights outside of the peak hours so there’s less traffic, meaning I can get to the airport later and spend more time at home. I’d rather fly overnight than do a day flight because then I’ve gained a day in both directions. I try to arrive on the Sunday morning and spend the day seeing the city so I’m fresh and ready for Monday. Factor in enough time so you’re not always rushing.”

Asking questions, staying grounded

Once on the ground, Mafojane makes a point of speaking to locals. "If you don’t ask, you don't know," she says. "When you land, ask the people at the airport where the train station is and how it works. Not only is it cost-effective, but it also helps you be more aware of your surroundings."

This open and inquisitive mindset extends to her leadership style. "I try to lead by asking questions rather than assuming," she says. "If you ask people, you get the real information, and you also make sure you’re not leading by assumption. Asking questions is a great way to make your way through the world."

She credits a key piece of leadership advice – be hard on the process, soft on the people – as transformative. "t has informed the way I lead as well as the way I manage business travel."

Reframing perceptions of leadership

Mafojane reflects on how women’s leadership styles are often judged differently. “The truth is we’re all very passionate about what we do, but when you’re a woman it’s seen as a negative thing,” she says. "I hope we can change that."

Workplace assumptions around women and travel persist – often under the radar – but Mafojane sees change. More women are recognising that travel isn’t just a logistical necessity, it’s an opportunity to be seen as mobile, capable, and ready for the next level.

"I hope in the next five years that women are taken more seriously. We have laid the foundation, we are showing the results,” she says. “It shouldn’t matter what gender you are. We should be judged on our skills, capabilities and what we deliver rather than what we wear."

MuMafojane’s top 3 travel tips: