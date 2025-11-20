South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsBluegrass DigitalSam HospitalityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Corne Koch appointed chief convention bureau officer at SA Tourism

    South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has appointed Corne Koch as its new chief convention bureau officer, effective 1 December 2025. She will head the South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB), the unit responsible for positioning South Africa as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).
    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025
    Corne Koch, Chief Convention Bureau Officer, South African Tourism
    Corne Koch, Chief Convention Bureau Officer, South African Tourism

    The SANCB’s mandate includes attracting business events to South Africa and supporting economic growth and sector development. In the first two quarters of 2025, the Bureau secured 35 bids, contributing more than R415m to the economy and bringing nearly 16,000 delegates to the country.

    Experience and background

    Koch joins SA Tourism with over 20 years of experience in tourism destination marketing and promotion. She previously served as Head of the Cape Town and Western Cape Convention Bureau at Wesgro, where she led efforts to position the Western Cape as a business-events destination.

    Commenting on her appointment, Koch said: "Business events are powerful drivers of economic and knowledge growth for a destination, extending far beyond tourism.

    "Our industry thrives because of passionate professionals across government, academia and industry who contribute to the growth of this sector. I am honoured to join the South African National Convention Bureau and to continue its role in strengthening South Africa as the continent’s premier home for business events."

    Leadership perspective

    Darryl Erasmus, acting CEO and COO of SA Tourism, added: "Strengthening leadership within our organisation is vital as we move into a defining era for South African Tourism. The appointment of our new chief convention bureau officer demonstrates our commitment to building a strong, capable and visionary executive team.

    "Her leadership comes at an ideal time as we prepare for the 20th edition of Meetings Africa in February 2025 and Africa’s Travel Indaba in May 2026—two flagship events that showcase the best of Africa’s tourism and business events sectors."

    Sector outlook

    Koch has been involved in advancing MICE growth in the Western Cape, with expertise in programme management, strategic partnerships, event strategy, and stakeholder engagement. Her appointment comes as South Africa prepares for an increasing number of major business events, including the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

    South Africa participated in IBTM World 2025 in Barcelona from 18-20 November, engaging international buyers and partners. The country is now preparing to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will further test operational coordination across the business-events sector.

    Read more: tourism industry, Meetings Africa, South Africa Tourism, SANCB, business events, tourism and travel, MICE industry
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz