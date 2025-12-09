South Africa
South African Tourism Corporate Thought Leadership
South African Tourism Corporate Thought Leadership Content Feature

Latest news | www.southafrica.net

Why business events are vital to South Africa’s visitor economy

Business events are no longer just meetings or conferences – they are a powerful engine for South Africa’s visitor economy. In 2023, the sector was valued at an estimated R122bn, up from R72bn in 2022, underlining its growing significance in job creation, regional development, and economic diversification.
By Corne Koch, issued by South African Tourism
9 Dec 2025
9 Dec 2025
Image by from
Image by SNCR GROUP from Pixabay

As chief conventions bureau officer at South African Tourism, I see firsthand how business events fuel growth across multiple sectors. This isn’t only about direct revenue. Business events generate expenditure in hospitality, transport, agriculture, and other industries, while creating vital jobs and stimulating economic activity in regions that host them.

The numbers are compelling. Our MICE industry was valued at $6.6bn (R121.8bn) in 2023 and is projected to reach $15.2bn (R278.6bn) by 2028, representing a 15.6% annual growth rate. Events like Meetings Africa 2025 are prime examples, generating over R236m ($12.9m) in direct expenditure, facilitating 8,000 confirmed meetings, and attracting more than 290 international buyers from over 50 countries. Previous editions contributed R420m and supported around 770 jobs.

Author: Corne Koch
Author: Corne Koch

For me, the real power of business events lies in how they integrate with South Africa’s broader tourism offering. Delegates often extend their stays to explore cultural and adventure activities, and some return later with family. These 'bleisure' experiences deepen visitor engagement and enhance the overall economic impact. Major global events, such as the 2025 G20 Summit, also elevate South Africa’s international profile, benefiting all forms of tourism and investment.

Business events boost leisure, culture, and film tourism

Business events are also strategic in positioning South Africa as a knowledge hub. Conferences in sectors like health, logistics, green economy, and life sciences attract international expertise and investment, contributing intellectual capital that benefits both the public and private sectors.

Another often-overlooked synergy is with film tourism. By attracting international productions through initiatives like the Stages visa, we generate jobs in the creative sector while showcasing South Africa’s landscapes to a global audience. Locations featured in films often become aspirational destinations, reinforcing our broader tourism marketing efforts.

In short, business events are much more than gatherings – they are a sophisticated mechanism for sustained economic impact, knowledge transfer, and global visibility. They support high-value visitor inflows, foster long-term relationships, and complement every facet of our vibrant visitor economy, from leisure and cultural tourism to film and niche experiences.

Read more: South African Tourism, Corne Koch
About Corne Koch

Corne Koch is chief conventions bureau officer at South African Tourism.
