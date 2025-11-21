Securing tomorrow's catch: Why SA retailers are investing in sustainable fishing

South Africa's commercial fishing industry is an R8bn economic engine that supports approximately 28,000 jobs, according to 2021 figures by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. Yet, this vital sector is navigating perilous waters. With a third of the world's fisheries pushed beyond their biological limits, compounded by local challenges like illegal fishing and climate change, the long-term viability of the industry is at risk.

World Fisheries Day (21 November) provides an opportunity to examine the proactive steps being taken to counter this threat. Across the sector, key South African retailers are investing in Fishery Improvement Projects (FIPs) to safeguard the future of our marine resources. This is not simply environmentalism; it is a direct business imperative to de-risk volatile supply chains and secure the long-term profitability of a cornerstone of the national economy.

A roadmap to resilience

FIPs are multi-stakeholder projects aimed at improving the sustainability of a fishery by addressing its four key aspects: the status of the targeted species, its wider environmental impact, its social dimension, and its overall management. Stakeholders, including government, NGOs, researchers, and retailers, are united by this common goal of shifting operations toward more sustainable models that consider the health and resilience of our marine ecosystems.

By leveraging the influence of the private sector, FIPs create market-driven incentives that deliver tangible benefits, including access to global markets, enhanced fishing-related livelihoods, greater consumer confidence in supply chain sustainability, strengthened fishery reputations, and improved seafood security. This momentum not only encourages immediate improvements but also lays the groundwork for lasting change.

South Africa now has eight active FIPs, supported by WWF-SASSI Retailer Supplier Participation Scheme members, who, through their individual commitments, are dedicated to sustainable seafood procurement and uplifting small-scale fishers and fisheries. Projects include the Harders/Southern Mullet FIP, the Large Pelagics Longline FIP, and the Hake Trawl FIP driven by the South African Deep-Sea Trawling Industry Association (SADSTIA).

These collaborations are yielding demonstrable results. This year, the SADSTIA FIP entered re-assessment, putting it in a strong position for re-certification thanks to the improved management of bycatches and the use of AI for species identification. Similarly, the Harders/Southern Mullet FIP is reversing a critical data deficit, paving the way for an informed stock re-assessment. Momentum isn't limited to mature projects; the Large Pelagics Longline FIP is now undergoing a crucial pre-assessment that will shape its entire improvement roadmap.

The path forward

Over the next two to five years, we aim to deepen FIP impact by integrating them into broader ocean conservation and governance objectives. This includes using FIP governance structures to identify and manage Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs), particularly within small-scale fisheries, moving FIPs from solely improving fishing practices to actively contributing to marine spatial protection.

We're also systematically embedding comprehensive Social Risk Assessments into all FIPs, elevating the social pillar from a checklist item to a central focus that addresses fisher safety, fair labour practices, and effective grievance mechanisms. This holistic approach is supported by advanced monitoring technologies to reduce bycatch and supplement traditional observer coverage.

The 10-year vision is more ambitious: transforming FIPs into continental mechanisms for sustainable seafood by connecting fisheries across Africa, fostering collaborative networks that share best practices and create unified policy demands. For small-scale fisheries, this provides a viable, legal, and sustainable economic alternative that directly addresses the systemic drivers of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The reality check

FIPs are not quick fixes. They typically run for three to five years because genuine transformation takes time. But delay compounds risk. The longer the industry waits to invest in sustainability, the more expensive and potentially impossible restoration becomes.

The bottom line

Sustainability is not a cost centre; it is a long-term investment. FIPs are the most effective, collaborative mechanism for de-risking the future of the fishing industry. Embracing FIPs today ensures a license to operate tomorrow, translating directly into resilient fish stocks, improved market access, and the business continuity required to ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from this vital, shared resource.

South Africa's leading retailers have already made that calculation. The question for the rest of the industry is, will you invest in your business' future, or gamble that someone else will do it for you?

About WWF

WWF is one of the world’s largest and most respected independent environmental organisations, with a global network active in more than 100 countries, including South Africa. WWF’s mission is to stop the degradation of the natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving our biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption.

WWF stands for the World Wide Fund for Nature.



