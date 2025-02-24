Working together to support a just transition

WWF South Africa and Nedbank have announced the next phase of a long-standing partnership which will run until 2029.

The new five-year partnership phase will focus on four pillars, namely biodiversity, green jobs, nature-based solutions and policy and advocacy. Bringing these together, the vision is to focus on supporting the just transition through the development of the green economy using nature-based solutions and advocacy.

Nedbank has been in partnership with WWF South Africa for 34 years, since the establishment of the WWF Nedbank Green Trust in 1990. Over time, the partnership has grown into one of WWF’s longest and most successful transformational corporate partnerships.

Strategic partnerships between the business sector and NGOs are critical in achieving some of the global biodiversity and climate targets, particularly at a time when political will in some parts of the world is shifting.

Phase 3, which concluded in 2024, focused on the protection of Strategic Water Source Areas (SWSAs), improving rural livelihoods and promoting land stewardship, primarily in the Eastern Cape province. This partnership phase celebrated several highlights, including:

43 spring protections constructed

141% increase in the flow rate of protected springs

38 445 people now with year-round access to reliable, potable water

R44,7m raised from livestock sales via Meat Naturally

17 597ha of land under improved rangeland management

49 200ha of land dedicated for the UMzimvubu Catchment Partnership stewardship

"The WWF-Nedbank collaboration highlights the vital role banks play in fostering a thriving society. By aligning our partnership with our core business strategy, we aim to deliver meaningful sustainable development and positive impact. Our Phase 3 initiatives in water conservation, carbon reduction, biodiversity preservation, and sustainable land use have been successful. As we enter Phase 4, we are excited to support the Just Transition through the green economy, leveraging nature-based solutions and advocacy. Guided by our purpose to use our financial expertise to do good, we anticipate substantial impact" says Brigitte Burnette, executive sustainability, Nedbank.

Phase 4 of the partnership will support the following work areas:

Biodiversity:

The partnership will continue to support and expand landscape conservation in the Eastern Cape’s SWSAs and replicate key learnings from this landscape in other important landscapes to improve management, expand protected areas and protect key species.

Green jobs:

Together, both organisations aim to bring together different business units and funding structures within both Nedbank and WWF to enhance the growth of the green economy by enabling SMMEs to secure funding and work with them to grow and scale their green businesses.

Nature-based solutions:

Using WWF and The Sustainable Finance Coalition’s capacity to catalyse new funding for nature-based solutions, the partnership aims to support Nedbank’s risk analysis, enhance nature-based strategies, address environmental policies, develop new products and services and improve sustainability through client engagement.

Policy and advocacy:

Harnessing the collective and convening power of both WWF and Nedbank, the partnership will engage and mobilise key stakeholders to lobby the government and other stakeholders to accelerate the integration of biodiversity and climate change action within policies to foster more sustainable economic growth and support the just transition in South Africa.

Justin Smith, head of business development at WWF South Africa says, “We remain very proud of our long-standing partnership with Nedbank and we’re looking forward to seeing the additional impact that our work together will bring over the next few years. Given our current economic situation and turbulent global political landscape, we know we can achieve more by working together."



