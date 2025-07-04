CEM Africa Summit 2025 to tackle the new CX mandate: Connection, trust, and real value

As the continent’s leading customer experience (CX) event returns to Cape Town next week, the CEM Africa Summit 2025 promises to confront the industry’s toughest challenges head-on, from fragmented data strategies and siloed teams to the rising demand for human-centered digital experiences.

Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and rapid technological disruption, African CX leaders are under more pressure than ever to deliver value that is both measurable and meaningful. But what does “value” really mean in 2025? And how are Africa’s most trusted brands redefining customer connection, trust, and growth?

Ahead of the summit, three headline speakers, Tatiana Ndlovu (Nedbank Africa), Zain Naidoo (Dischem), and Ben Phillips (Fujitsu), shared exclusive insights on the state of customer experience across the continent.

The new trust economy

“The most urgent challenge right now is the digital divide and with it, a crisis of trust,” says Tatiana Ndlovu, executive head of marketing for Nedbank Africa. “Without reliable access, digital transformation can’t fulfil its promise. But even where access exists, trust breaks down when consent isn’t clear and customer data isn’t handled transparently.”

Ndlovu warns that customers today aren’t just choosing brands, they’re choosing ethics. “Top companies are moving fast to rebuild that trust,” she says, “investing in transparent data frameworks, localised content, and frontline empowerment. It’s not just digital, it is human.”

From broadcast to bonding

Zain Naidoo, head of digital at Dischem, agrees, but he’s focused on how brands communicate. “We have entered a phase where blasting customers with generic content doesn’t cut it. People want to be seen, heard, and helped, not just sold to.”

He sees the future of CX in Africa being about dialogue over delivery. “It’s not enough to be efficient. The next three years are about moving from broadcasting to bonding, connecting with customers through data that feels personal, not invasive.”

Naidoo also notes the organisational change required to get there. “The brands doing it best are tearing down internal silos. CX, digital, marketing, they are building integrated strategies around shared outcomes. If your teams are still working in isolation, the first step is to get everyone in a room and walk the customer journey together.”

Intent over metrics

But is more data always the answer? Ben Phillips, head of the CX performance centre at Fujitsu Europe, doesn’t think so.

“We’re drowning in data. Surveys, scores, dashboards, we don’t need more of them. What we need is clarity. We need to communicate to teams, clearly and simply, what customer experience looks like in their role.”

Phillips calls out one of the industry’s most enduring myths: that “CX is everyone’s job.”

“It’s a well-meaning sentiment, but in practice it becomes meaningless unless people understand what that actually requires of them. We need to stop speaking in generalities and start giving teams specific, role-relevant actions they can take.”

Why CEM Africa matters now

Now in its 13th year, CEM Africa Summit has become the essential annual gathering for African CX leaders, and the 2025 edition is set to be the most strategic yet.

From AI-powered service design to cross-channel orchestration, and from privacy-by-design to customer trust recovery, the agenda features practical insights across financial services, retail, telecommunications, and public services.

“CX can be overwhelming,” says Naidoo, “especially with limited resources and high expectations. But CEM Africa is one of those rare spaces where the noise clears, and you get real answers to real problems.”

Ndlovu echoes the sentiment: “CX leaders should walk away with not just inspiration, but actionable strategies that elevate both business outcomes and the lived experience of customers.”

Ben Phillips sums it up succinctly: “This isn’t about hype. It’s about clarity and execution.”

The CEM Africa Summit 2025 takes place 20–21 August at the CTICC in Cape Town. For more information, visit www.cemafricasummit.com.

