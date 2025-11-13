OLC leads at the 2025 Shop! Awards South Africa

Offlimit Communications (OLC) delivered a standout performance at the 2025 Shop! Association Awards South Africa, taking home 6 trophies across shopper, trade and design disciplines. Recognised for work that turns brand craft into retail impact, OLC’s wins spanned purpose-driven retail, interactive activations, social and e-commerce, trader campaigns and pack design.

Our wins:

Zam-Buk Take Me Home - Pack Design: Gold



Coke Studio - Interactive Activations: Gold



Milo Future Champs - Purpose-Driven Campaign: Gold



Coke Reborn - Purpose-Driven Campaign: Silver



Restonic Power Up Your Life - Social and e-commerce: Gold



Schweppes HORECA -Trader Campaigns: Silver

The Shop! Awards South Africa are the ultimate symbol of creativity, innovation, and best practice, a hallmark of excellence that sets the benchmark for success and drives continuous improvement across the industry. As a showcase for those dedicated to achieving shopper marketing excellence, the awards recognise today’s multi-faceted path to purchase, celebrating the very best in shopper marketing, from in-store displays and digital solutions to fully integrated 360° campaigns.

For OLC, this recognition underscores its leadership in crafting experiences that convert creativity into commerce. Each campaign represents a blend of insight, innovation and impact, proving that purpose and performance are not mutually exclusive, but mutually reinforcing.





