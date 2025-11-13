South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

EverlyticBusiness and Arts South AfricaVarsity VibeKantarBluegrass DigitalThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBizcommunity.comMann MadePrimedia BroadcastingBlue Label MediaBroad MediaBrave GroupAchievement Awards GroupCEM Africa SummitSENTECHEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    OLC leads at the 2025 Shop! Awards South Africa

    Offlimit Communications (OLC) delivered a standout performance at the 2025 Shop! Association Awards South Africa, taking home 6 trophies across shopper, trade and design disciplines. Recognised for work that turns brand craft into retail impact, OLC’s wins spanned purpose-driven retail, interactive activations, social and e-commerce, trader campaigns and pack design.
    Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications
    13 Nov 2025
    13 Nov 2025
    OLC leads at the 2025 Shop! Awards South Africa

    Our wins:

    • Zam-Buk Take Me Home - Pack Design: Gold
    • Coke Studio - Interactive Activations: Gold
    • Milo Future Champs - Purpose-Driven Campaign: Gold
    • Coke Reborn - Purpose-Driven Campaign: Silver
    • Restonic Power Up Your Life - Social and e-commerce: Gold
    • Schweppes HORECA -Trader Campaigns: Silver

    The Shop! Awards South Africa are the ultimate symbol of creativity, innovation, and best practice, a hallmark of excellence that sets the benchmark for success and drives continuous improvement across the industry. As a showcase for those dedicated to achieving shopper marketing excellence, the awards recognise today’s multi-faceted path to purchase, celebrating the very best in shopper marketing, from in-store displays and digital solutions to fully integrated 360° campaigns.

    For OLC, this recognition underscores its leadership in crafting experiences that convert creativity into commerce. Each campaign represents a blend of insight, innovation and impact, proving that purpose and performance are not mutually exclusive, but mutually reinforcing.

    OLC leads at the 2025 Shop! Awards South Africa

    Follow OLC on Instagram @olc_integrated_agency_ to see more of our award-winning work, or visit www.offlimit.co.za to explore our latest campaigns.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OLC Through The Line Communications
    OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz