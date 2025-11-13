Trending
OLC leads at the 2025 Shop! Awards South Africa
Our wins:
- Zam-Buk Take Me Home - Pack Design: Gold
- Coke Studio - Interactive Activations: Gold
- Milo Future Champs - Purpose-Driven Campaign: Gold
- Coke Reborn - Purpose-Driven Campaign: Silver
- Restonic Power Up Your Life - Social and e-commerce: Gold
- Schweppes HORECA -Trader Campaigns: Silver
The Shop! Awards South Africa are the ultimate symbol of creativity, innovation, and best practice, a hallmark of excellence that sets the benchmark for success and drives continuous improvement across the industry. As a showcase for those dedicated to achieving shopper marketing excellence, the awards recognise today’s multi-faceted path to purchase, celebrating the very best in shopper marketing, from in-store displays and digital solutions to fully integrated 360° campaigns.
For OLC, this recognition underscores its leadership in crafting experiences that convert creativity into commerce. Each campaign represents a blend of insight, innovation and impact, proving that purpose and performance are not mutually exclusive, but mutually reinforcing.
Follow OLC on Instagram @olc_integrated_agency_ to see more of our award-winning work, or visit www.offlimit.co.za to explore our latest campaigns.
