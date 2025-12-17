Kiwi inspires South Africa’s youth to step up to step in, with R2.1m worth in prizes

November 2025, Kiwi is giving young South Africans more than just a brilliant shine, it’s giving them the confidence and opportunity to step boldly into their future. With total prizes worth R2.1m including grand prize bursaries designed to fuel after-school dreams, the new Kiwi Step Up to Step In campaign is here to unlock potential across the country.

Since 1906, Kiwi has been part of the everyday routines that build pride, confidence and readiness. For generations, it has stood as a symbol of preparation, turning weekly polishing from a simple chore into a badge of ambition and self-respect.

Rooted in the belief that every child has unlimited potential, Kiwi continues to champion moments of self-expression and opportunity.

Whether it’s a bursary to study or the tools to unleash a passion , Kiwi is helping South Africa’s youth polish more than just their shoes, it’s helping them prepare for their future.

Running from November 2025 to January 2026, the Kiwi Step Up to Step In campaign features two exciting competitions designed to inspire confidence and community impact.

From November to January, consumers are invited to purchase any of these three Kiwi variants; Kiwi Shoe Polish Black 50ml , Dark Brown 50ml or Black 100ml, polish their shoe, and WhatsApp their name and a picture of their till slip to the number on pack for a chance to win incredible prizes.

Then, from January to February, the spotlight shifts to schools across the country with a national schools competition, encouraging learners to collect empty Kiwi tins for a chance to win cash prizes that can go towards refurbishing and improving their school facilities.

Empowering communities across South Africa

As part of the campaign, KIWI will be rolling out on-the-ground activations to bring its message of empowerment to life:

School roadshows -January 2026 : A team will visit schools nationwide, hosting high-energy sessions that combine motivation, life skills and fun, encouraging learners to show up confidently.



: A team will visit schools nationwide, hosting high-energy sessions that combine motivation, life skills and fun, encouraging learners to show up confidently. Taxi rank activations -December 2025 : KIWI will bring the movement to South Africa’s taxi ranks, connecting directly with commuters through vibrant setups and interactive experiences that celebrate hustle, pride and Kiwi shoe polish.



: KIWI will bring the movement to South Africa’s taxi ranks, connecting directly with commuters through vibrant setups and interactive experiences that celebrate hustle, pride and Kiwi shoe polish. Mahlobo games -December 2025 : This festive season, Kiwi Sponsors the Kwa Mahlobo Games, a long-running community soccer tournament in Meadowlands, Soweto to celebrate local pride, talent and confidence on and off the field.

Unleashing true potential

“Kiwi has always been more than a shoe polish, it’s a tool for confidence and readiness,” says Dikeledi Mauwane, associate manager shoe care, SC Johnson. “With this campaign, we’re celebrating the determination and drive of young South Africans, empowering them to step into every opportunity that lies ahead.”

For more on the Kiwi Step Up to Step In campaign and to follow this journey of empowerment, connect with us on social media, Instagram @kiwishoecaresa, using the hashtags #StepUpToStepIn and #Kiwi. Join the conversation and be part of a movement that celebrates the power and potential of South Africa’s youth.



