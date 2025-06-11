Nomzamo and Menlopark claim national glory at DStv Schools Netball Challenge finals

A weekend of high energy and historic wins concluded the 2025 DStv Schools Netball Challenge (DSNC) national finals, with Nomzamo Secondary School (Western Cape) and Hoërskool Menlopark (Gauteng) crowned champions in the Ubuntu and Botho streams, respectively.

The DSNC - a partnership between MultiChoice and SA Schools Netball, with support from Bestmed Medical Scheme has become one of South Africa’s premier youth netball platforms. Launched in 2021, the tournament offers talented players from across the country, including rural and township schools, a chance to compete at the highest school level and be scouted by national selectors.

This year’s national finals, hosted at Dr. E.G. Jansen Hoërskool in Boksburg, were filled with electric energy as local fans and families came out in full support. The event also saw a special visit from Malaysia’s Bukit Jalil Sports School, whose players showcased their skills in friendly matchups with DSNC schools -highlighting the tournament’s growing international appeal

Nomzamo Secondary delivered a commanding performance in the Ubuntu stream final, beating three-time finalists Lambalati Secondary (Mpumalanga) 25–17 to secure their first national title.

Earlier in the year, Nomzamo benefited from a professional netball clinic delivered by national players, including Spar Proteas captain Bongi Msomi. The skills and mentorship received during these sessions proved vital at the national tournament.

Captain Liyabona Mbalana reflected on the team’s journey:

“We used everything we learnt, from how to find space to staying mentally strong. Knowing there were scouts watching pushed us to give everything on court.”

In the Botho stream, Hoërskool Menlopark clinched a dramatic 22–21 win against Paarl Gimnasium, sealing victory in the final seconds of the match. It marked a triumphant end to years of near misses for the Pretoria-based team.

“We’ve played for bronze before, but this year we told ourselves - now or never. I’m proud of how we pulled through as a team,” said Menlopark captain Minette Boshoff.

Kgaphamadi Secondary (North West) and La Rochelle (Western Cape) walked away with bronze medals in their respective streams, showcasing the growing depth of netball talent across all provinces.

“From regional games to national finals, this has been more than a sponsorship - it’s been a platform for youth empowerment. These players are learning life skills through sport, and we’re proud to be part of that journey with MultiChoice.” Karen Piernaar, PR and sponsorship specialist at Bestmed.

The 2025 edition saw over 3,500 schools participate in provincial rounds, culminating in a vibrant national showcase of skill, resilience, and opportunity.



