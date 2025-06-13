YouthMonth: Lesedi Lehasa, a trade quality specialist, is shaping SAB's quality standards

Meet Lesedi Lehasa, a trade quality specialist at South African Breweries (SAB), who is a driven and solutions-focused young leader who turns challenges into long-term improvements.

Lesedi Lehasa, a trade quality specialist at South African Breweries (SAB). Image supplied

As a trade quality specialist at South African Breweries (SAB), Lehasa plays a vital role in upholding the company’s quality standards across outlets and depots.

From managing consumer complaints and leading traceability efforts to training teams in quality best practices, she is helping shape how SAB delivers consistent excellence to its customers.

Her story is one of passion, precision, and purpose, showcasing the real impact of young professionals at the forefront of quality and innovation.

This Youth Month, we find out more about Lesedi Lehasa...

Lehasa started working for AB InBev in 2018 as an in-service trainee in the analytical laboratory. The in-service trainee programme was a prerequisite for her to graduate with a Diploma in Analytical Chemistry. Post completion of the in-service traineeship, she was appointed as a packaging lab technician.

"The packaging space was unfamiliar territory, but became a life-changing step in my career as I had to learn the packaging processes and apply quality to ensure the products we sent out to trade were superior. Initially, I was a packaging lab technician for line 3 only (can line), then I became a lab technician for both line 2 (one-way glass) and line 3 (can line). This exposed me to the similarities and differences of can and glass operations. As a packaging lab technician, I was asked by our then trade quality specialist to act on his behalf when he went on leave. Little did I know that years later I would be the trade quality specialist for Chamdor Brewery," says Lehasa.

In July 2022, Lehasa was afforded the opportunity to become a quality technical trainee, an 18-month rigorous programme that allows trainees to learn the different supply chain processes and the Voyager Plant Optimization (VPO) way. VPO is a process used in AB InBev for continuous improvement.

Adds Lehasa, "I was able to learn about utilities processes, brewing processes, packaging processes, quality legislation, and how to apply VPO to get results. This prepared me to become a quality specialist. In June 2024, I was promoted to trade quality specialist, a position that I had acted in previously."

Lehasa currently works closely with sales teams, customers, and consumers to ensure that the product sent out is of great quality in terms of taste and appearance.

"I want to ensure that every consumer has a great experience with our beers and to eventually drive 'compliments over complaints' by problem-solving each complaint and using trends to eliminate complaints, so that we may retain our market share, retain our brand image, but above all, retain our customers."

Lehasa is originally from Pretoria, not far from the Rosslyn brewery, and growing up, she would pass the brewery nestled in the Rosslyn industrial area.

"This [the brewery] grabbed my attention, and this is what sparked my interest, so I asked around about what the name of the organisation was and what they produced."

"A beer brings people together, and seeing the joy my family has when they are enjoying their favourite brands inspired me to get into the beer producing industry."

When asked how Lehasa took the first step into the industry and what it taught her, she says, "Studying a qualification that was aligned with the beer manufacturing industry. In my final year, I always kept an eye out for internships and in-service work in the industry. The in-service trainee opportunity I secured wasn’t a permanent role. That meant I had 12 months to showcase myself so that I could land a permanent role within the organisation. During these 12 months, I was bold. I volunteered to do the things no one else wanted to do. I learned and went above and beyond with the day-to-day activities I was given."

"It taught me that the first step to getting to where you want is to have the knowledge. Also, you are a brand; you must convince the people who are going to appoint you why you are the best candidate."

"In my in-service traineeship days, I prepared standards incorrectly, which affected the results that I had to report to the plant. It is important to note that accuracy, repeatability, and reliability are at the centre if quality. There were many times that I had to work overtime to prepare new standards and run my samples again just to ensure that the plant ran with the correct results. As a quality trainee, there were months where I was behind my glidepath on SKAP, and SKAP progress is very detrimental to the completion of a traineeship," says Lehasa about the challenges she's faced.

"My biggest learning curve was realising that I will make mistakes in my career, but the defining moment is how I react to them. The lesson for all the mistakes I made was how I forged ahead after making a mistake. Dwelling on those mistakes and feeling sorry for yourself doesn’t get you ahead; it’s how you recover that shapes your character and keeps you going," she adds.

For anyone wanting to get into the industry, Lehasa advises, "Be curious, never stop learning. Research the industry, keep track of the performance of the industry and stay aligned with what is happening within the industry.

Seek out opportunities. Be on the lookout for job opportunities relevant to the industry. You might not start with your ideal role, but once you are within the industry of your choice, you can always work towards your ideal role."

As we celebrate Youth Month, Lehasa's message to the youth of South Africa is, "Be impactful wherever you go. Leave a positive mark and be memorable. People should be able to relate to you through what you say and do.

Carry yourself with confidence. Be aware of who you surround yourself with. Remember, you won’t stay young forever, so use the time while you are still young to prepare for the life you aspire to live in your older years.

Evolve. We live in a time that is fast-paced, where things are always changing—technology, social media influence, use these to better yourself and to broaden your knowledge, but while you are at it, remember to breathe,. One step at a time does it; don’t be in a rush to achieve all your goals that you forget to live and enjoy these youth years.