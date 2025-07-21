WPRD2025 | CSA.Global's Davin Phillips: PR helps brands earn a place in culture

Davin Phillips is shaping the future of storytelling and influence on a global stage. As executive partner at CSA.Global, he heads up the communications and talent division, where he brings together sharp strategy, creative production, and deep cultural insight.

Davin Phillips, executive partner at CSA.Global. Image supplied

With experience spanning over 87 markets, Phillips has driven global brand campaigns for industry giants like Diageo, AB InBev, and Vodacom.

At the same time, he's championed African talent and produced content that resonates far beyond the continent.

His work is a powerful fusion of global vision and African cultural leadership — cementing his role as a leading voice in modern creativity and influence.

Could you tell us a little bit about CSA.Global?

At CSA.Global, we see ourselves as more than a PR agency — we’re a cultural communications partner. With over 21 years in the industry and campaigns delivered in more than 80 markets, we help brands, talent, and communities unlock commercial opportunities by telling stories that matter.

From strategic communications to reputation management, we’re passionate about work that genuinely shifts conversations and shapes culture.

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

For me, being in PR is all about trust. It’s about being a bridge between people, ideas, and possibilities — helping brands earn a place in culture, not just buy it.

It means listening deeply, crafting narratives that resonate, and protecting reputations while staying true to purpose.

What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?

No two days are the same — and that’s the thrill of it. One moment you’re advising a CEO on crisis comms; the next you’re brainstorming a campaign that will trend on social media or helping talent navigate complex reputational moments.

It’s a mix of strategy, storytelling, stakeholder management, and a whole lot of coffee!

What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

What I love most is the privilege of being a storyteller — across industries, audiences, and cultures. Great PR isn’t just about telling a story; it’s about crafting a narrative that lets people see themselves in it.

It’s a constant exercise in empathy — understanding different perspectives and finding common ground. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing an idea connect in a way that sparks conversation, shifts perception, or inspires action.

What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?

To thrive in PR today, you have to stay mindful of how your audience’s media habits are shifting.

Technology keeps changing how people consume information — mostly on mobile, with audiences “always on.” Print still has its place, but it’s more purposeful now. The real challenge is cutting through the noise in a way that feels authentic.

This is where cultural intelligence is so powerful. Staying plugged into culture gives you the cues and real stories that help brands participate meaningfully in conversations people actually care about — instead of adding to the clutter.

What advice would you give to someone starting out in PR today?

Be endlessly curious and stay teachable. Listen more than you speak. Relationships matter — build them with integrity. And don’t be afraid to take creative risks — the industry rewards fresh thinking and brave ideas.

Where do you see the PR industry heading in the next five years?

I think PR is going to become even more important for brands and corporates in the years ahead. More than ever, audiences expect brands to show real empathy and emotional intelligence — and PR is one of the best ways to build that.

Instead of a push approach, brands need a pull: they need to listen, engage, and earn trust. Great PR creates that bridge — and when you get it right, it doesn’t just protect your reputation, it can directly drive sales and long-term loyalty too.

What does World PR Day mean to you?

World PR Day, to me, is a moment to pause and celebrate a discipline I’ve dedicated so many years to. It’s a chance for our community — from the captains of industry to the next generation of pioneers — to recognise one another and the impact we make.

I think it’s powerful when a profession takes the time to honour its craft, its people, and the role we play in shaping culture and connection.