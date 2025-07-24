Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

LulaHeineken BeveragesJockey South AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementQuickEasy SoftwareNielsenIQInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mr Price retailer credits Easter, timely winter season for quarterly sales bump

    South African clothing retailer Mr Price reported a 6.3% rise in its first-quarter sales on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, with comparable store sales up 3%, supported by the shift of Easter holidays into April and a timely winter season.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    24 Jul 2025
    24 Jul 2025
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Mr Price, which also sells furniture and homeware, said group sales grew to R9bn ($513m) in the three months to June 28 compared to the same quarter last year.

    The group recorded strong sales growth in April and May of 11.3% and 11.9%, respectively, due to the shift of Easter holidays into April and a timely winter season, with cold temperatures starting in late April, sooner than last year.

    This boosted demand for warm clothing and shoes in the first two months of the quarter.

    However, sales in June decreased by 5.1%, tracking declines across the market, prompting higher mark-downs in a highly promotional sector and reducing first-quarter gross profit margin by 20 basis points, Mr Price said.

    "The group exited the winter season clean and is comfortable with its closing stock position," the budget retailer said.

    Its clothing sales grew by 6%, while the homeware division increased sales by 6.4%. The telecoms segment continued its double-digit sales growth, increasing by 12.7%.

    Mr Price said it has gained more than R300m in market share from competitors over the last 12 months, "highlighting the effectiveness of its differentiated fashion-value offering."

    Read more: Mr Price, sales growth, Mr Price Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue and Tomasz Janowski
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz