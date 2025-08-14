Retail sales records a 1.6% year-on-year growth in June 2025

The biggest boosts came from textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, which grew by 4.6% and added 0.8 percentage points to overall growth, and hardware, paint and glass, which rose 5.4% and contributed 0.4 percentage points.

On a month-to-month basis, seasonally adjusted sales were unchanged from May 2025, following a 0.2% rise in May and a 1.1% gain in April.

In the second quarter of 2025, retail trade sales climbed 3.7% compared with the same period in 2024. Leading the quarterly surge were textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods retailers, up 9.8% (adding 1.6 percentage points), followed by general dealers, up 2.8% (adding 1.2 percentage points).

Quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted sales increased by 0.9%. The top contributors included:

Textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (+3.7%, +0.6 points)

Other retailers (+1.8%, +0.2 points)

Household furniture, appliances and equipment (+2.8%, +0.1 points)

Hardware, paint and glass (+1.5%, +0.1 points)

The only notable drag came from food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores, which fell 2.3%, subtracting 0.2 percentage points from growth.