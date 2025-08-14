South Africa
Retail Sales
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KLAGoogleVolpesRainbow ChickenLGProduct of the Year South AfricaInsight SurveyHelmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail sales records a 1.6% year-on-year growth in June 2025

    South Africa’s retail sector recorded a 1.6% year-on-year increase in sales for June 2025, measured in real terms at constant 2019 prices, according to the latest Stats SA data.
    14 Aug 2025
    14 Aug 2025
    Image by from
    Image by tomwieden from Pixabay

    The biggest boosts came from textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, which grew by 4.6% and added 0.8 percentage points to overall growth, and hardware, paint and glass, which rose 5.4% and contributed 0.4 percentage points.

    On a month-to-month basis, seasonally adjusted sales were unchanged from May 2025, following a 0.2% rise in May and a 1.1% gain in April.

    In the second quarter of 2025, retail trade sales climbed 3.7% compared with the same period in 2024. Leading the quarterly surge were textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods retailers, up 9.8% (adding 1.6 percentage points), followed by general dealers, up 2.8% (adding 1.2 percentage points).

    Quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted sales increased by 0.9%. The top contributors included:

    Textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (+3.7%, +0.6 points)

    Other retailers (+1.8%, +0.2 points)

    Household furniture, appliances and equipment (+2.8%, +0.1 points)

    Hardware, paint and glass (+1.5%, +0.1 points)

    The only notable drag came from food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores, which fell 2.3%, subtracting 0.2 percentage points from growth.

    Read more: retail sales, retail sales growth, sales growth, clothing retailers, footwear retailers
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz