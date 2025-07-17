Retail Sales
    Retail trade sales continue to maintain solid growth

    Data published by Stats SA show that retail trade sales increased by 4,2% year-on-year in May 2025, following the 5.2% increase recorded in April.
    17 Jul 2025
    Image by Alexa from Pixabay

    The largest positive contributors to this increase were:

  • retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (12,5% and contributing 2,1 percentage points); and
  • general dealers (3,6% and contributing 1,6 percentage points).

    Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,1% in May 2025 compared with April 2025. This followed month-on-month changes of 1,1% in April 2025 and -0,3% in March 2025.

    Retail trade sales increased by 3,5% in the three months ended May 2025 compared with the three months ended May 2024.

    The largest positive contributors to this increase were:

  • retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (9,5% and contributing 1,5 percentage points); and
  • general dealers (2,8% and contributing 1,3 percentage points).

    Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales were flat in the three months ended May 2025 compared with the previous three months.

    The largest negative contributors were retailers in:

  • food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (-2,2% and contributing -0,2 of a percentage point); and
  • textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (-0,4% and contributing -0,1 of a percentage point).

    The largest positive contributors were:

  • all ‘other’ retailers (1,4% and contributing 0,1 of a percentage point);
  • retailers in hardware, paint and glass (0,7% and contributing 0,1 of a percentage point); and
  • general dealers (0,2% and contributing 0,1 of a percentage point).

