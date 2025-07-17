PR is all about people
Retail trade sales continue to maintain solid growth
Data published by Stats SA show that retail trade sales increased by 4,2% year-on-year in May 2025, following the 5.2% increase recorded in April.
The largest positive contributors to this increase were:
Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,1% in May 2025 compared with April 2025. This followed month-on-month changes of 1,1% in April 2025 and -0,3% in March 2025.
Retail trade sales increased by 3,5% in the three months ended May 2025 compared with the three months ended May 2024.
The largest positive contributors to this increase were:
Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales were flat in the three months ended May 2025 compared with the previous three months.
The largest negative contributors were retailers in:
The largest positive contributors were:
