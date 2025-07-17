Retail trade sales continue to maintain solid growth

The largest positive contributors to this increase were:

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,1% in May 2025 compared with April 2025. This followed month-on-month changes of 1,1% in April 2025 and -0,3% in March 2025.

Retail trade sales increased by 3,5% in the three months ended May 2025 compared with the three months ended May 2024.

The largest positive contributors to this increase were: