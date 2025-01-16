UCT GSB and TETA launch game-changing skills programme

The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) in partnership with the Transport SETA (TETA) have launched a new year-long course to equip rising leaders with vital skills and capacity for this sector, which has the potential to unlock much-needed economic growth for South Africa.

From over 300 applicants, only 15 transport professionals have been selected for an intensive skills development course, designed to address critical capacity gaps in the transport sector.

“The transport sector is an enabler of economic growth. Without the movement of people and goods, no economy can thrive,” said TETA CEO Maphefo Anno-Frempong at the launch event on 18 March 2025. SA’s transport industry is currently severely underperforming and is beset with many challenges, including infrastructure development and skills gaps at all levels of the industry.

Often described as the lifeblood of the South African economy, the transport sector contributes around 8% of GDP according to Stats SA. In addition, the Department of Transport, stated that employment in this industry increased only slightly by 4.2% in Q4 of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022.

“At the UCT GSB, we have a responsibility to make a positive difference. Our partnership with TETA means that we are getting closer to our mission as it enables us to impact industries that are there for ordinary South Africans. As a business school, our mandate is to make a positive impact and change the lives of not just our delegates but their families, the organisations they represent and the economy more broadly,” says Jodie Martin, head: executive education, UC GSB.

Rayner Canning, director: business development at UCT GSB, said the GSB was proud of the new skills development initiative. “This is a culmination of several months of hard work. A lot has been done in the background to get to this point and ensure that we offer our delegates a quality programme of learning with a strong focus on technical skills.”

The new UCT GSB/TETA programme equips participants with practical tools and strategies to address key challenges in the transport sector. Participants represent various sectors, including aviation, transport and logistics, road passenger and rail.

“The beneficiaries of this programme are the future leaders of the industry. They will be responsible for coming up with strategies that deal with coming changes and ensuring that our transport sector remains up to date with developments globally,” said Anno-Frempong.

The UCT GSB/TETA programme goes beyond traditional training. It’s designed to be immersive, strategic, and globally informed. Participants will gain exposure to cutting-edge developments in transport electrification, smart mobility systems, and congestion management – key issues shaping the industry worldwide.

To bring these insights to life, the programme includes international study immersions in Shenzhen, China, and Mexico City, Mexico – two cities tackling transport challenges in unique ways.

While Mexico City tackles challenges related to high population density and limited resources, Shenzhen leverages advanced technology to manage similar issues in a rapidly urbanising environment, highlighting how solutions can be tailored to different economic and infrastructural contexts.

For participants, this isn’t just another course – it’s a launchpad for leadership.

Mpho Mbadi, a bus supervisor at Bombela Operating Company, which operates and maintains transportation systems, including the Gautrain, is one of the selected participants. “I applied for the programme to empower myself and improve how I view things, how I manage people, how we operate as a business as this has an impact on the transport sector as a whole.”

The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) is rated and respected globally as Africa’s top business school. It is one of under 100 business schools with prestigious triple-crown accreditation: AMBA, EQUIS and AACSB.



