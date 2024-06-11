Education Higher Education
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolUCT Graduate School of BusinessJNPRNorth-West University (NWU)ASUSBizcommunity.comSafripolVaal University of TechnologyAdopt-a-SchoolSACAPDaily MaverickAAA School of AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    University of Cape Town MBA students win global innovation competition

    Issued by UCT Graduate School of Business
    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    MBA students from the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) have clinched first place in the Geneva Challenge 2024, an international competition in which graduate students from top universities worldwide present innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems. This year’s theme, 'The Challenges of Youth Empowerment', attracted over 850 participants from 94 countries, with 222 teams vying for the top honour.
    University of Cape Town MBA students win global innovation competition

    The UCT team’s winning project, 'Mntase Cares – Mobile Clinics for Youth Empowerment' is designed to address the pressing issue of teenage pregnancy in South Africa by deploying mobile clinics equipped with reproductive health services, educational support, and telehealth technology to underserved communities. Through an innovative integration of healthcare services and educational initiatives, the project aims to break cycles of poverty by empowering South African youth to make informed choices that will reduce health risks and educational disruptions while enhancing gender equality and contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development.

    The winning project was named at a gala in Geneva, Switzerland, where team members showcased their idea to an international audience of academics, policymakers, and development practitioners. The all-female team, comprised of Dr Marisse Venter, Vaylen Kirtley, Noludwe Ntsangani, Dr Genevieve de Ponte, and Lynette Tasaranarwo, brings together first-year MBA students from a diverse array of professional backgrounds including healthcare, media and finance. “We are deeply honoured by this recognition and immensely grateful to have the crisis of teenage pregnancy brought to the attention of an international audience through the Geneva Challenge,” noted Dr Marisse Venter on behalf of the winning team.

    South Africa has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in the world, with nearly one in four girls becoming pregnant during their teenage years, driving school drop-outs, gender-based violence and cyclical poverty. “Now imagine being just 13 years old, isolated in a rural area with no access to hospitals, clinics, Wi-Fi, or reliable cell phone service,” observed Dr Venter. “Imagine facing judgement from your community with nowhere to turn for help. This is the reality for many young girls, and it is precisely what our initiative, Mntase Cares, seeks to address.”

    Derived from the isiXhosa word for sibling, Mntase Cares is designed to create a safe haven for vulnerable teenage girls. Inspired by a successful Rwandan programme that more than tripled contraceptive use among young women in that country, the winning project integrates global best practices and insights from this Rwandan programme with a deep understanding of South Africa’s unique context and challenges. “Guided by the spirit of Ubuntu – ‘I am because we are’ – our goal is to uplift our communities and give every young person the chance for a brighter future,” explains Dr Venter. “To truly achieve this, we need the support of leaders, communities, and philanthropic partnerships to break these cycles of hardship.”

    “This outstanding achievement by our students exemplifies the UCT GSB's commitment to fostering solutions to critical global challenges,” noted Dr Catherine Duggan, director (dean) of the UCT Graduate School of Business, “We're proud to see our students bring cutting-edge solutions developed in Africa to the global stage and glad to see African innovations receive global recognition.”

    This win follows another major international achievement for the UCT GSB’s MBA programme, which was ranked seventh globally on the Better World MBA rankings of the most sustainable MBAs released earlier this month. “Our MBA is designed to foster innovative, impactful solutions to critical global challenges,” remarked Dr Caitlin Ferreira, programme director of the Modular MBA at the UCT GSB. “Empowering youth is a vital part of building sustainable futures – not just for Africa, but for the world.”

    The Geneva Challenge was launched in 2014 by the Geneva Graduate Institute with the support of Ambassador Jenö Staehelin and the patronage of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Now in its 11th year, the competition fosters interdisciplinary and international collaboration among graduate students to tackle complex global challenges. The 2024 edition, which focused on youth empowerment, underscored the critical role of young people in shaping sustainable futures.

    Read more: Kofi Annan, UCT GSB, youth empowerment, Catherine Duggan, Caitlin Ferreira
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    UCT Graduate School of Business
    The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (GSB) is recognised as one of the best business schools in the world. Its innovative approaches to teaching and learning and commitment to relevance and social impact set it apart from most.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz