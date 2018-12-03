GSB Foundation launches new scholarship for black women

The Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa (FCS) Scholarship for African Women is a new initiative within the GSB Foundation, celebrating the legacy of Dr Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa. Designed to empower African women, this scholarship provides financial support for the full-time MBA programme at UCT Graduate School of Business. Contributions to the FCS Scholarship will help continue Farai’s vision of fostering leadership and transformative impact across the continent.

The Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa (FCS) Foundation has generously endowed a new scholarship within the GSB Foundation. The Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa (FCS) Scholarship for African Women is dedicated to empowering African women while celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Dr Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa. The first candidates for this prestigious scholarship will be considered for the full-time MBA program 2025-26 at the University of Cape Town (UCT) Graduate School of Business (GSB). Those wishing to support this initiative can now contribute directly to the FCS Scholarship, ensuring that Farai’s legacy and vision continue to inspire future generations.

A legacy of empowerment

“Farai was a phenomenal woman, an accomplished mother, physician, board advisor, and executive,” says Nana Kankakee of The Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa Foundation. “The Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa Foundation is excited to begin our donation journey with UCT, a school of special sentiment to the foundation, as Farai was a proud alumna.”

Dr Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa was a passionate advocate for the potential of African women to transform the continent. Her legacy is a testament to the power of education, leadership, and community. Her mother, Francie Shonhiwa, an esteemed businesswoman, shares, “Farai had a sharp intellect; she used her gifts and talents for the common good, working on projects like launching low-cost maternity facilities for underprivileged women in Johannesburg and Nairobi. It is through the lens of her virtues and values that The FCS Foundation was established, with the objective of honouring her legacy and continuing her vision and mission of uplifting African women.”

Uplifting the next generation

The Farai Cheryl Shonhiwa (FCS) Scholarship for African Women is specifically created to empower exceptional African women who aspire to make a significant impact on Africa’s future. Recipients receive generous financial support to attend the full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at the UCT GSB, along with additional mentorship from the FCS Foundation.

Linda Fasham from the GSB Foundation says, “We are delighted to announce this partnership and opportunity for MBA candidates and our supporters. This scholarship empowers women leaders who are set to innovate and drive transformative change across the African continent. Our supporters also gain a direct channel to contribute to this initiative. It’s incredibly exciting!”



