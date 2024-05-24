Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
    AltSchool Africa and Binance launch scholarships to nurture digital skills in 500 Africans

    3 Dec 2024
    Binance has partnered with AltSchool Africa to offer full-tuition scholarships to 500 young Africans.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Kicking off in January 2025 to 31 December 2025, this collaboration is aimed at addressing the digital skills gap in Africa by offering access to specialised education in fields such as software engineering, cybersecurity, sales and content creation, empowering learners with skills that are essential in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

    The scholarships will enable recipients to participate in AltSchool Africa’s structured programmes, designed to foster in-demand digital skills and position African youth for success in a global digital economy.

    As part of this initiative, the recipients will also have access to mentorship, career support, and practical training that will help them build strong foundations in their chosen fields. The programme is only eligible to certain countries within Africa.

    According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), by 2030, 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills, yet only 2% of the workforce currently possesses them.

    "Through this partnership with AltSchool Africa, we are excited to provide opportunities that will help shape the future of many young students across the continent," said Samantha Fuller, a spokesperson for Binance.

    "Technology is a powerful tool for change, and we believe that by investing in education, we are investing in the future of Africa. Our goal is to empower students to become innovators and leaders in the tech space."

    “With this partnership, we are able to reach more young Africans passionate about building a career in the digital economy, offering them a variety of our diploma programs and short courses," said Nifemi Akinwamide, Head of Global Operations, AltSchool Africa.

    “We laud Binance for this incredible initiative which will positively impact the lives of hundreds of Africans across the continent.”

    Click here to register for the scholarship

