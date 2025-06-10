Allan Gray scholarship opens for young entrepreneurs in the making

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation has opened applications for its 2025 High School Scholarship Programme, aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial talent among young South Africans.

Grade 6 learners from financially disadvantaged backgrounds who show academic excellence and entrepreneurial thinking are encouraged to apply by 15 September 2025.

Developing future entrepreneurs

The scholarship offers selected learners funding to attend top-performing partner high schools, alongside a range of support to develop their entrepreneurial capabilities.

The programme aims to cultivate confident, socially responsible leaders who can contribute solutions to South Africa’s challenges.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be in Grade 6 in 2025

Be 11 or 12 years old (born in 2013 or 2014)

Achieve a minimum 70% average in English and Mathematics in Grade 5 end-of-year and Grade 6 mid-year exams

Be a South African citizen

Have a household income not exceeding R20,000 per month (including business revenue)

Scholarship benefits

Successful applicants will receive:

Tuition and boarding at a partner high school

Uniform, stationery, textbooks, toiletries and casual clothing

A monthly allowance

Support for extra-mural activities

Mentorship through a programme officer

Access to an entrepreneurial development programme, including conferences, workshops, speaker events, and an online learning campus

How to apply

Applications can be submitted online at www.allangrayorbis.org or delivered by hand, courier or post to the foundation’s offices in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

The application deadline is 15 September 2025 at 5pm.