Deadline approaches for Allan Gray high school entrepreneurship programme

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is making a final call on Grade 12 learners with entrepreneurial potential and academic excellence to apply for its Fellowship Programme before the 30 April deadline.

Successful candidates will receive access to entrepreneurial mindset development, personal and academic mentorship as well as funding for their university studies. All of which will nurture and develop their skills enabling them to develop into high impact responsible entrepreneurs.

The Allan Gray Fellowship Programme is more than just financial support for university studies, it is an entrepreneurial journey that equips young leaders with the mindset, skills, and networks to thrive.

Recognising that entrepreneurship is a long and often challenging path, the Allan Gray Fellowship offers a comprehensive support system that includes mentorship, coaching, personal and academic development, and exposure to a dynamic entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Fellowship application requirements:

South African citizenship

Applicants must be under the age of 21 in the year of application

A minimum of 60% in pure Mathematics or 80% in mathematical literacy for final Grade 11 results

A minimum average of 70% for final Grade 11 results (excluding life orientation

An intention to study towards a commerce, science, engineering, law, humanities, arts, or health sciences degree (excluding medicine, veterinary science, and dentistry) at one of the following partner universities: Wits, UJ, UCT, NMU, RU, UWC, SU, UP, UFS, UKZN or Tsiba.

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or to apply online.