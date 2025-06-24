Education Skills Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

University of PretoriaTrialogueHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRichfieldNorth-West University (NWU)KAP LimitedFundiConnectSappiUCT Graduate School of BusinessAfdaImpaqOxford University PressCoronationTutor DoctorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Last chance to apply for the 2025 Mamandla Fellowship

    Advocates for social change are urged to apply for the 2025 Mamandla Fellowship before entries close on 1 July.
    24 Jun 2025
    24 Jun 2025
    Supplied image: Mamandla Class of 2024
    Supplied image: Mamandla Class of 2024

    Mother-supporters and those with a passion for social justice, particularly issues affecting mothers in South Africa, should consider submitting an application.

    Now entering its sixth cohort, Mamandla is an initiative of Embrace, a national movement that values and celebrates motherhood and the social, economic, and political contributions of mothers in South Africa. Mamandla brings together women leaders, invests in their growth, builds their capacity to deepen their impact, and connects them to a national network of others committed to making South Africa a better place for mothers. This year-long leadership development programme combines in-person gatherings, online masterclasses and community conversations to create a supportive and transformative environment for mother-supporters.

    Julie Mentor, Embrace Movement leader, explains the vision behind Mamandla: “In many homes, mothers fulfil the role of primary caregiver, bearing the weight of responsibility to raise and nurture their children. This responsibility holds great potential, but when unsupported, it often feels disempowering because motherhood was never meant to be journeyed in isolation. Mamandla Fellows apply to join the fellowship because they believe that mothers deserve better, and that mothers have a powerful role to play in driving social change.”

    According to recently graduated 2024 Mamandla Fellow, media entrepreneur and founder of Chic-Tribe digital magazine, Sarah Banda, the Mamandla Fellowship is more than just a programme; it’s a movement that affirms anyone can be a mother-supporter. “I will always be grateful to have been part of a community that sees a person for who they are and what they truly have to offer in the fight for a better future for mothers”.

    The fellowship is open to women aged 21 and above, residing anywhere in South Africa. Fellows do not receive financial compensation, but Embrace is committed to facilitating fellows’ attendance at Mamandla events. This support includes covering travel costs, accommodation and providing data support for virtual engagements.

    Visit www.embrace.org.za/mamandla to apply - entry closes on 1 July 2025, at 5pm.

    Read more: Fellowship applications, fellowship programme
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz