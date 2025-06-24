Last chance to apply for the 2025 Mamandla Fellowship

Advocates for social change are urged to apply for the 2025 Mamandla Fellowship before entries close on 1 July.

Supplied image: Mamandla Class of 2024

Mother-supporters and those with a passion for social justice, particularly issues affecting mothers in South Africa, should consider submitting an application.

Now entering its sixth cohort, Mamandla is an initiative of Embrace, a national movement that values and celebrates motherhood and the social, economic, and political contributions of mothers in South Africa. Mamandla brings together women leaders, invests in their growth, builds their capacity to deepen their impact, and connects them to a national network of others committed to making South Africa a better place for mothers. This year-long leadership development programme combines in-person gatherings, online masterclasses and community conversations to create a supportive and transformative environment for mother-supporters.

Julie Mentor, Embrace Movement leader, explains the vision behind Mamandla: “In many homes, mothers fulfil the role of primary caregiver, bearing the weight of responsibility to raise and nurture their children. This responsibility holds great potential, but when unsupported, it often feels disempowering because motherhood was never meant to be journeyed in isolation. Mamandla Fellows apply to join the fellowship because they believe that mothers deserve better, and that mothers have a powerful role to play in driving social change.”

According to recently graduated 2024 Mamandla Fellow, media entrepreneur and founder of Chic-Tribe digital magazine, Sarah Banda, the Mamandla Fellowship is more than just a programme; it’s a movement that affirms anyone can be a mother-supporter. “I will always be grateful to have been part of a community that sees a person for who they are and what they truly have to offer in the fight for a better future for mothers”.

The fellowship is open to women aged 21 and above, residing anywhere in South Africa. Fellows do not receive financial compensation, but Embrace is committed to facilitating fellows’ attendance at Mamandla events. This support includes covering travel costs, accommodation and providing data support for virtual engagements.

Visit www.embrace.org.za/mamandla to apply - entry closes on 1 July 2025, at 5pm.