Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopSME South AfricaDomains.co.zaAfdaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Allan Gray opens fellowship for high school entrepreneurs

    18 Feb 2025
    18 Feb 2025
    The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, part of the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, has opened applications for its Allan Gray Fellowship Programme.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    This opportunity is for Grade 12 learners with entrepreneurial potential and strong academic performance who are preparing for university and eager to make a meaningful impact. Applications close on 30 April 2025.

    The Allan Gray Fellowship Programme is more than just financial support for university studies, it is an entrepreneurial journey that equips young leaders with the mindset, skills, and networks to thrive.

    Recognising that entrepreneurship is a long and often challenging path, the Allan Gray Fellowship offers a comprehensive support system that includes mentorship, coaching, personal and academic development, and exposure to a dynamic entrepreneurship ecosystem.

    Candidate Allan Gray Fellows gain access to real-world entrepreneurial experiences, peer-driven innovation spaces, and expert-led mentorship structures designed to support them at every stage, from generating ideas to launching impactful ventures.

    Fellowship application requirements

    • South African citizenship
    • Applicants must be under the age of 21 in the year of application
    • A minimum of 60% in pure Mathematics or 80% in Mathematical Literacy for final Grade 11 results
    • A minimum average of 70% for final Grade 11 results (excluding Life Orientation)
    • An intention to study towards a commerce, science, engineering, law, humanities, arts, or health sciences degree (excluding medicine, veterinary science, and dentistry) at one of the following partner universities: University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University, University of

    • Pretoria, University of the Free State, University of KwaZulu-Natal, TSiBA Business School

    Applications close on 30 April 2025, 5pm.
    .
    Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form or apply online.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz