Allan Gray opens fellowship for high school entrepreneurs

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, part of the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, has opened applications for its Allan Gray Fellowship Programme.

This opportunity is for Grade 12 learners with entrepreneurial potential and strong academic performance who are preparing for university and eager to make a meaningful impact. Applications close on 30 April 2025.

The Allan Gray Fellowship Programme is more than just financial support for university studies, it is an entrepreneurial journey that equips young leaders with the mindset, skills, and networks to thrive.

Recognising that entrepreneurship is a long and often challenging path, the Allan Gray Fellowship offers a comprehensive support system that includes mentorship, coaching, personal and academic development, and exposure to a dynamic entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Candidate Allan Gray Fellows gain access to real-world entrepreneurial experiences, peer-driven innovation spaces, and expert-led mentorship structures designed to support them at every stage, from generating ideas to launching impactful ventures.

Fellowship application requirements

South African citizenship

Applicants must be under the age of 21 in the year of application

A minimum of 60% in pure Mathematics or 80% in Mathematical Literacy for final Grade 11 results

A minimum average of 70% for final Grade 11 results (excluding Life Orientation)

An intention to study towards a commerce, science, engineering, law, humanities, arts, or health sciences degree (excluding medicine, veterinary science, and dentistry) at one of the following partner universities: University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University, University of

Pretoria, University of the Free State, University of KwaZulu-Natal, TSiBA Business School

Applications close on 30 April 2025, 5pm.

.

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form or apply online.