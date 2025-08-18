WomensMonth: Leonie Andereya on leading with heart in luxury hospitality

This Women’s Month, Bizcommunity celebrates the women shaping industries and redefining leadership. Among them is Leonie Andereya, general manager of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town.

Leonie Andereya, General Manager, Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town

With over 15 years of international hospitality experience across brands such as The Savoy, Four Seasons, Radisson Red and now Radisson Collection, Andereya brings a rare blend of creativity, academic insight, and people-first leadership to one of Cape Town’s most iconic seafront hotels.

From her beginnings as a waitress to leading luxury properties across continents, Andereya’s journey reflects her philosophy that hospitality is not just a career, but a way of life—one built on authenticity, culture, and meaningful connection. As a proud mom, a published children’s book co-author, and a leader with a background in industrial and organisational psychology, she embodies balance, resilience, and passion for storytelling.

In this Q&A, she reflects on her career, lessons from Radisson Red, balancing family and leadership, and what Women’s Month means to her personally.

You’ve had a rich and diverse career across continents with some of the world’s leading hospitality brands. What first inspired you to pursue a career in hospitality, and how has your journey shaped your leadership style?

I’ve always loved the idea of travel—not just seeing new places, but living in different worlds. I knew early on that the typical 9-to-5 life wasn’t for me. I wanted a career that would inspire me, challenge me, and allow me to connect with people in meaningful ways. I felt that the hospitality world could deliver both, and it has not disappointed.

My first job was as a waitress, and honestly, I couldn’t believe I was getting paid to do something that felt so natural and fulfilling. I was connecting with guests, creating moments, working closely with a team, and even contributing creatively to food and beverage concepts. That experience lit a spark in me—it showed me that hospitality wasn’t just a job, it was a way of life.

Over the years, working across continents and with incredible brands, that same passion has stayed with me. It’s shaped how I lead. I’m hands-on, people-focused, and always looking to bring energy and creativity into the room. I believe in leading with heart—because when you genuinely love what you do, it shows, and it inspires others to do the same.

Having been part of building the Radisson Red brand before moving to your current role at Radisson Collection Waterfront Cape Town, what lessons from that experience do you apply to managing one of Cape Town’s most iconic hotels?

What I loved about RED—and what still stays with me—is how deeply the brand encouraged authenticity. It was never about scripts or standard service; it was about being real, meeting guests where they are, and creating genuine connections. That kind of freedom to be yourself is powerful—not just for the team, but for the guest experience too.

At RED, we learned to throw out the stereotypes and focus on individuality. That’s something I’ve carried with me into Radisson Collection. Because at the Collection level, luxury isn’t about formality—it’s about personalisation. It’s about understanding each guest’s personality, preferences, and rhythm, and tailoring the experience to them. That’s the highest form of service.

So, while the setting may be different, the core lesson is the same: lead with authenticity, empower your team to be themselves, and always put the guest at the centre—exactly as they are.

Your academic background in industrial and organisational psychology is unique in hospitality leadership. How has this influenced the way you lead teams and create guest experiences?

I chose to study Industrial Psychology because I’ve always been fascinated by how people work together—how teams function, what motivates individuals, and how organisations can bring out the best in their people. Much like my career in hospitality, it wasn’t something I pursued for the sake of a title or qualification—it was something I was genuinely passionate about.

It never felt like studying in the traditional sense. It was inspiring. I was learning about human behaviour, leadership, and organisational culture—all things that I could immediately see reflected in my day-to-day work. That background has shaped how I lead. I’m very aware of team dynamics, of how important it is to create a space where people feel seen, heard, and empowered to be themselves.

In hospitality, where everything depends on people working together seamlessly, that understanding has been invaluable.

Cape Town is known for its vibrant local culture. How do you incorporate local culture and authentic experiences into your hotel’s guest offerings?

At Collection, we say “where life meets the ocean,” and while that captures the beauty of our location, it’s only part of the story. What sets us apart is how deeply we lean into the local experience. We’re passionate about telling Cape Town’s story—not just through design or branding, but in ways that invite guests to truly feel part of it.

It starts with the details: our suppliers are local, our gifting is thoughtful and rooted in the culture, and even the items in the rooms reflect the spirit of the city. Our menus are crafted to taste like Cape Town—fresh, vibrant, and full of character. But the real magic happens through our team. We encourage our staff to share their stories, to connect with guests in a way that’s unscripted and real. That kind of authenticity creates moments that guests remember long after they’ve checked out.

We believe that even a business traveller, here for just one night, should leave feeling like they got a glimpse of what Cape Town is all about. Because local is lekker—and Cape Town has so much to offer when you let people experience it through the eyes of those who live it every day.

Balancing a demanding leadership role with being a mom of two is no small feat. What strategies help you manage work-life balance, and what advice would you give to other hospitality professionals, particularly women, juggling family and career?

First and foremost, I’m lucky to work for a company like RHG, where the ethos isn’t about being a "work family", but about supporting your real family outside of work. There’s a genuine belief that if you’re fulfilled at home, you’ll show up as your best self at work—and I’ve seen that play out in my own life.

So, my first piece of advice? Don’t chase the fancy title or the biggest paycheck. Chase a work culture that aligns with your values and supports your life outside the office. That’s where real balance begins.

Second, don’t put having a family on the back burner, waiting for the “right time.” There’s never a perfect moment, and you’ll always find a way to make it work. I did—and I’m also still figuring it out every day.

Third, build your village. I have an incredible husband, a network of friends, and a support system that steps in when I can’t be there. My kids are surrounded by love, and that gives me peace of mind to lead with focus and heart.

And finally, remember this: having a family—especially young kids—isn’t a burden on your career. It enriches it. Your purpose shifts, your perspective deepens, and you have something powerful to model. It’s not about choosing one over the other—it’s about embracing both, and letting them shape you into a more grounded, empathetic, and resilient leader.

You’re also a published children’s travel book co-author. How have storytelling and creativity influenced your approach to hospitality and leadership?

Writing a children’s travel book was a fun project with my husband. I love storytelling and creative writing—it connects, inspires, and brings places to life. In hospitality, I use that same mindset. Every guest has a story, and every stay should feel like a meaningful chapter.

Creativity helps us design experiences that are personal and memorable, and as a leader, I encourage my team to bring their own stories and ideas into everything we do. It’s what makes hospitality feel human.

Reflecting on Women’s Month, what does this time mean to you personally, and what do you see as the key opportunities for women to thrive and lead in the hospitality industry today?

Women’s Month is here to celebrate the strength, resilience, and brilliance of women—especially in an industry like hospitality, where empathy, creativity, and leadership are so deeply intertwined.

For me, it’s also a reminder of how still needs to be done and how much potential still lies ahead. The key opportunity for women today is to lead authentically—bringing their full selves to the table without needing to fit into outdated moulds. Hospitality thrives on diversity of thought and experience, and women bring incredible value when they’re empowered to lead with empathy, confidence, and purpose.

Personally, it’s about showing my daughters—and my team—that leadership can be kind, bold, and deeply human. That’s the future I believe in.