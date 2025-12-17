Cruise tourism delivers R2bn boost to Cape Town CBD economy

Cruise tourism is emerging as a growing contributor to Cape Town’s economy, with the latest season delivering nearly R2bn in passenger and vessel spending and supporting more than 1,200 jobs, according to industry and city data.

Source: Wesgro

According to the Cruise Cape Town report, powered by Wesgro, the 2024/25 cruise season — which ended on 29 June 2025 — was the longest and most successful to date, setting new records for ship calls, passenger numbers, and economic contribution.

The season traditionally runs from October to April, but findings from the Cape Town Central City Improvement District’s (CCID) State of Cape Town Central City Report 2024 – A Year in Review show that cruise activity extended into May and June.

Ship calls and passenger numbers rise

Between September 2024 and June 2025, the Cape Town Cruise Terminal recorded 83 ship calls, an 18% increase from the previous season’s 67. Passenger numbers grew by 16% to 127,000, up from 110,000 the year before.

Long-haul world cruises accounted for 42 arrivals, while 11 vessels made their maiden call to Cape Town. March recorded a peak of 22 ship calls, despite falling outside the city’s traditional tourism high season.

Economic impact and job creation

Passenger and vessel spending reached R1.99bn during the 2024/25 season, up 32% from R1.5bn in the previous year. The cruise sector supported 1,234 direct full-time equivalent jobs, primarily in retail and markets (44%), hotels and restaurants (27%), and tour operators and related services (9%).

CBD benefits from cruise-linked tourism

Grant Elliott, deputy chairperson of the CCID and COO of Thibault Investments, said the city centre is well-positioned to benefit from cruise tourism.

“With its top-class hotels and myriad short-term residential accommodation options, walkable streets, superb shops, cafes and restaurants, and cultural landmarks, the city centre is a natural extension of the overall cruise experience,” he said.

Elliott added that visiting cruise ships also provides international exposure for Cape Town and creates opportunities to attract investment and partnerships linked to hospitality, property development, and related sectors.