SA showcases tourism growth and SMMEs at ITB Berlin 2026

South Africa is showcasing its tourism sector at ITB Berlin 2026, running from 3 to 5 March, building on last year’s record 10.5 million international arrivals.

Source: Supplied

The delegation includes 49 exhibitors representing everything from established operators to small and medium enterprises (SMMEs), seeking contracts, partnerships, and exposure in key global markets.

Among them are 24 SMMEs supported by the Tourism Incentive Programme and Limpopo Tourism Agency, gaining direct access to global distribution networks.

Germany leads European market growth

Germany remains a key European source market, with arrivals rising 14% from 254,992 in 2024 to 290,795 in 2025.

Delegates aim to increase the average length of stay, boost visitor spending, and strengthen long-term partnerships with European buyers.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Maggie Sotyu said: "ITB Berlin is a strategic platform for South Africa to convert global interest into tangible economic opportunity. Our presence ensures South Africa remains competitive and visible as a value-for-money destination."