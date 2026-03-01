Dubai airport damage halts thousands of flights

Dubai International Airport sustained minor damage to one of its concourses following an aerial interception incident, according to the Dubai Media Office, as escalating military action across the Middle East forced widespread airspace closures and flight suspensions.

Dubai International is the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, handling more than 2,000 daily flights and serving as a key transit hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa.

Dubai Airports confirmed that emergency response teams were immediately deployed and that the situation was "quickly contained". Four staff members sustained injuries and received medical attention. Most passenger terminals had already been cleared under contingency plans.

Authorities also confirmed that debris from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. No injuries were reported there. Separately, debris from intercepted drones fell in residential areas, injuring two people. Officials clarified that loud sounds heard across the emirate were the result of interception operations.

Regional airspace closures

The disruption followed US and Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory action and the closure of airspace across Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain and the UAE.

Flight-tracking data cited by Reuters showed major corridors across the region largely empty at the height of the escalation.

Daily Maverick, reporting on the broader geopolitical fallout, noted the scale of the renewed confrontation and its implications for international aviation movements.

Thousands of flights cancelled

Bloomberg reporting, carried by Moneyweb, indicated that more than 2,300 flights were cancelled across the region within 24 hours. More than 90% of scheduled departures from Dubai International were scrapped at the peak of the disruption, according to FlightAware data cited in the report.

Middle Eastern carriers were significantly affected. Emirates cancelled a large portion of its scheduled services, while Flydubai, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways also suspended or reduced operations.

Knock-on impact for South Africa

Airlines, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, cancelled or diverted services to avoid restricted airspace, warning of extended delays and rerouting on long-haul services.

Tourism and logistics implications

The Gulf aviation hub model plays a central role in both passenger connectivity and long-haul cargo flows. Extended airspace closures increase fuel costs, lengthen travel times and create operational backlogs across global networks.

While Dubai authorities described the airport damage as minor and contained, there is no confirmed timeline for the full reopening of regional airspace.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops.