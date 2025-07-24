More #WPRDAY2025
New research initiative targets high-growth entrepreneurs in SA
The latest phase shifts focus from survivalist enterprises to high-potential businesses that can scale, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.
“We are moving beyond survivalist narratives to spotlight scalable, job-creating businesses that drive innovation, productivity, and inclusive economic growth,” said Maphefo Sipula, eTTP’s head of research and impact.
The research will explore the characteristics, challenges, and systemic barriers faced by high-growth entrepreneurs across sectors and regions. It aims to produce data-driven insights to guide policymakers, funders, and business support organisations.
Key areas of focus include:
- Closing the data gap on high-growth firms in South Africa
- Highlighting barriers to scale such as finance, infrastructure and market access
- Delivering practical recommendations for support organisations, policymakers and investors
- Identifying untapped entrepreneurial potential beyond urban centres
RTTP and the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation are encouraging all stakeholders, including investors, accelerators, support organisations and government actors, to participate in the study by sharing insights, contributing data, and helping to amplify the findings.
