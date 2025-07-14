Entrepreneurship SMEs
    US tariffs threaten SMME exports, says ETTP

    South African small businesses could face a major blow after the United States confirmed a 30% tariff on all local goods from 1 August 2025. Entrepreneurship to the Point (ETTP) is calling on government and stakeholders to urgently protect the country’s export-ready SMMEs from the fallout.
    14 Jul 2025
    14 Jul 2025
    Shawn Theunissen | image supplied
    Shawn Theunissen | image supplied

    The tariffs, announced in a formal letter from US President Donald Trump to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 7 July, are expected to hit small and emerging exporters hardest — especially black-owned businesses that have only recently entered global value chains.

    “This decision poses a real and immediate threat to the South African SMME sector,” said Shawn Theunissen, founder of ETTP and Property Point. “Years of work in building export pipelines could unravel overnight.”

    ETTP, which works to strengthen the country’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, says the impact of these tariffs will go beyond just trade disruption. Theunissen warned of knock-on effects for job creation, investor confidence, and the broader transformation of the economy.

    To limit the damage, eTTP is urging swift, targeted intervention. Its proposed actions include:

    • A small business trade relief fund to absorb losses
    • Fast-tracked access to alternative export markets
    • Support with compliance and recertification for new trade zones
    • Advocacy for sector-specific tariff exemptions

    While diplomatic efforts continue, eTTP says the time for contingency planning is now.

    “We support the president’s diplomatic engagement, but we cannot afford to wait,” Theunissen added. “South Africa’s economic resilience depends on how we support our small businesses through this moment.”

