3rd AfCFTA Conf 2025 | MSMEs: Catalysts for Trade | 24-25 July | Radisson Blu, Sandton, SA
With 44 million MSMEs in sub-Saharan Africa - three million in South Africa - the AfCFTA offers transformative opportunities across 55 countries, 1.3 billion people, and an export potential of $22bn. This year’s theme, Empowering MSMEs: Catalysts for Regional Trade and Growth, highlights their critical role in driving intra-Africa trade and industrial development.
The conference will bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to explore practical support mechanisms, policies, and strategies that will enable MSMEs to thrive under the AfCFTA.
We are honoured to welcome Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development, as our Day 1 keynote speaker. An exceptional line-up of over 15 expert speakers will share insights on trade, finance, infrastructure, and policy.
Register now: millasa.co.za/afcfta-2025
Email: az.oc.asallim@obmalm
Call: +27 21 556 9253 | WhatsApp: +27 79 013 7629
Indicate if you are attending virtually or in person.
We look forward to welcoming you to Johannesburg this July!
