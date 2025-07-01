Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

MILLA SAEdge GrowthMyDoughUniversity of PretoriaCity Lodge HotelsBusiness Partners LimitedTrialogueSappiAMIEThe Innovator TrustOnPoint PROld Mutual SMEgoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    3rd AfCFTA Conf 2025 | MSMEs: Catalysts for Trade | 24-25 July | Radisson Blu, Sandton, SA

    Join us at the third Annual African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Conference, taking place from 24-25 July 2025 at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg.
    Issued by MILLA SA
    11 Jul 2025
    11 Jul 2025
    3rd AfCFTA Conf 2025 | MSMEs: Catalysts for Trade | 24-25 July | Radisson Blu, Sandton, SA

    With 44 million MSMEs in sub-Saharan Africa - three million in South Africa - the AfCFTA offers transformative opportunities across 55 countries, 1.3 billion people, and an export potential of $22bn. This year’s theme, Empowering MSMEs: Catalysts for Regional Trade and Growth, highlights their critical role in driving intra-Africa trade and industrial development.

    The conference will bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to explore practical support mechanisms, policies, and strategies that will enable MSMEs to thrive under the AfCFTA.

    We are honoured to welcome Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development, as our Day 1 keynote speaker. An exceptional line-up of over 15 expert speakers will share insights on trade, finance, infrastructure, and policy.

    Register now: millasa.co.za/afcfta-2025
    Email: az.oc.asallim@obmalm
    Call: +27 21 556 9253 | WhatsApp: +27 79 013 7629

    Indicate if you are attending virtually or in person.

    We look forward to welcoming you to Johannesburg this July!

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MILLA SA
    We specialise in conference management and in-house training, delivering impactful, relevant events that drive meaningful change, foster excellence, and empower businesses to differentiate and stand out in their industries.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz