Join the 4th Electricity Wheeling Conference 2025 to explore solutions for Africa’s sustainable energy future
The upcoming Electricity Wheeling Conference will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to tackle key challenges in electricity wheeling. Through insightful discussions, best practices, and innovative solutions, the event aims to address barriers, promote collaboration, and unlock the full potential of electricity wheeling. By fostering dialogue and cooperation, the conference seeks to contribute to a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient energy future for Africa. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping the continent’s energy landscape!
Full description of the event: 4th Electricity Wheeling Conference 16 to 17 April 2025
Venue: The Capital 15 On Orange Hotel & Spa Cape Town, South Africa
Contact information: az.oc.asallim@nelloc or az.oc.asallim@ofni | Call: +27 21 556 9253 | WhatsApp: +27 74 229 3130
Link to register/bookings: https://www.millasa.co.za/ewc-2025/