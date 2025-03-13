Construction Construction
    11th Annual Fire Systems Design & Engineering Conference | 24–25 April 2025 | CTICC, Cape Town

    Join us on 24 to 25 April 2025 in Cape Town for the 11th Fire Systems Design & Engineering Conference. Explore cutting-edge fire safety innovations across urban, industrial, and mining sectors with industry leaders.
    Issued by Milla SA
    20 Mar 2025
    MillaSA is excited to invite you to the 11th Fire Systems Design & Engineering Conference, taking place on 24 to 25 April 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This year’s theme, 'Bridging the Gap: Fire Safety from Urban Spaces to Industrial Sites' will explore the latest innovations in fire protection across various industries, including construction, mining, and industrial sectors.

    Why attend?

    • Earn 2 ECSA CPD Points to boost your professional development.
    • Discover cutting-edge solutions in fire safety and protection.
    • Gain insights from industry experts on regulatory frameworks and design innovations.
    • Network with engineers, suppliers, insurers, and regulators.

    Featured speakers

    • Dineo Matlou | Hatch | Conference Chairperson
    • Karel Roodt | The Fire Engineer (Pty) Ltd
    • Norman White | Pyro-Cote Cape
    • Riaan Furstenburg | Juexin Fire Engineering
    • Richard Walls | Stellenbosch University, and many more!

    Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your knowledge, connect with industry leaders, and drive innovation in fire systems design and engineering. Bring your team and secure your spot today!

    Register online at https://www.millasa.co.za/fire-2025/.

    For additional information, please contact us at +27 21 556 9253, WhatsApp on +27 79 013 7629 or email az.oc.asallim@obmalm.

