11th Annual Fire Systems Design & Engineering Conference | 24–25 April 2025 | CTICC, Cape Town

MillaSA is excited to invite you to the 11th Fire Systems Design & Engineering Conference, taking place on 24 to 25 April 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This year’s theme, 'Bridging the Gap: Fire Safety from Urban Spaces to Industrial Sites' will explore the latest innovations in fire protection across various industries, including construction, mining, and industrial sectors.

Why attend?

Earn 2 ECSA CPD Points to boost your professional development.



Discover cutting-edge solutions in fire safety and protection.



Gain insights from industry experts on regulatory frameworks and design innovations.



Network with engineers, suppliers, insurers, and regulators.

Featured speakers

Dineo Matlou | Hatch | Conference Chairperson



Karel Roodt | The Fire Engineer (Pty) Ltd



Norman White | Pyro-Cote Cape



Riaan Furstenburg | Juexin Fire Engineering



Richard Walls | Stellenbosch University, and many more!

Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your knowledge, connect with industry leaders, and drive innovation in fire systems design and engineering. Bring your team and secure your spot today!

Register online at https://www.millasa.co.za/fire-2025/.

For additional information, please contact us at +27 21 556 9253, WhatsApp on +27 79 013 7629 or email az.oc.asallim@obmalm.



