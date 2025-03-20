Cape Town sets precedent in school support with landmark land transaction

Manenberg's private school, The Leadership College, is set to relocate following a groundbreaking decision by the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee to sell city-owned land to accommodate such a redevelopment.

Source: The Leadership College - Facebook.

The school's management had sought the municipality's assistance in finding a new site, as it must vacate its current privately owned premises. Mayco Member for Economic Growth, James Vos, described the sale as "the first property transaction of its kind," highlighting the city's efforts to make it happen.

"The department acted swiftly, identifying two well-positioned City-owned properties within one kilometre of the current school site. Recognising the importance of the sustainable, future service offering of the school and the impact it has in the community, the Mayoral Committee recommended that the property be disposed of at 10% of its market value, thereby contributing to the future viability of the school," Vos said.

The school, which specialises in maths and science, provides tuition, stationery, and uniforms to its 200 primary and high school pupils at no cost.

Despite the suburb's socio-economic challenges, the school has consistently delivered great results, with 2024's matric class achieving an overall pass rate of 93.2%.

Unlocking education opportunities

“By unlocking land value for this school, we are supporting a wonderful cause that will continue to make a lasting impact," said Vos.

Western Cape Education Minister, David Maynier, welcomed the envisaged sale.

"This innovative step, discounting land for non-profit organisations delivering education, is a huge credit to Alderman James Vos and his team at the Property Transactions Department. We hope that this kind of transaction will create an incentive for more investment in independent schools to expand access to education in the Western Cape," said Minister Maynier.

Alderman Vos further emphasised the City’s commitment to unlocking opportunities through strategic property transactions.

"This transaction is a prime example of the City’s smart real estate approach, where public land is leveraged to drive positive socio-economic outcomes. By enabling projects like this, we are investing in education, community upliftment, and long-term growth for our city," he said.