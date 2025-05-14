Cape Town launches new visitor guide celebrating local talent and tourism

The Cape Town Visitors’ Guide 2025/26 has officially launched, revealed at this week’s Africa’s Travel Indaba. The latest edition highlights Cape Town’s unique offerings and diverse local culture.

This year, the guide features artwork created by students from Oakley House High School, a neurodiverse institution. "These illustrations go beyond the page," says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. "They’re filled with imagination, hope, and individuality, just like the city."

Accessible tourism for all

Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, emphasised the guide’s focus on inclusivity. "Tourism is more than a selfie with Table Mountain, it’s a driver of growth, jobs, and pride.”

Pamela Brennan, an Oakley House teacher, reflects on the students’ contribution: "Seeing their work published has been an emotional and empowering moment. It’s shown them that their voices matter."

Interactive launch with digital features

Cape Town Tourism plans a range of interactive experiences, such as digital features and surprise product drops. The guide is available in both physical and digital formats, making it easily accessible from anywhere.

Duminy closes: "Cape Town isn’t just a destination, it’s a creative playground. Thanks to these learners, this edition feels more human, heartfelt, and alive than ever."