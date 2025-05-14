Tourism Tourism
    Tourism

    Cape Town launches new visitor guide celebrating local talent and tourism

    The Cape Town Visitors’ Guide 2025/26 has officially launched, revealed at this week’s Africa’s Travel Indaba. The latest edition highlights Cape Town’s unique offerings and diverse local culture.
    14 May 2025
    14 May 2025
    Source: ©Nolre Lourens via
    Source: ©Nolre Lourens via 123RF

    This year, the guide features artwork created by students from Oakley House High School, a neurodiverse institution. "These illustrations go beyond the page," says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. "They’re filled with imagination, hope, and individuality, just like the city."

    Accessible tourism for all

    Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, emphasised the guide’s focus on inclusivity. "Tourism is more than a selfie with Table Mountain, it’s a driver of growth, jobs, and pride.”

    Pamela Brennan, an Oakley House teacher, reflects on the students’ contribution: "Seeing their work published has been an emotional and empowering moment. It’s shown them that their voices matter."

    Interactive launch with digital features

    Cape Town Tourism plans a range of interactive experiences, such as digital features and surprise product drops. The guide is available in both physical and digital formats, making it easily accessible from anywhere.

    Duminy closes: "Cape Town isn’t just a destination, it’s a creative playground. Thanks to these learners, this edition feels more human, heartfelt, and alive than ever."

