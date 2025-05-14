Museum of Illusions to open in Cape Town

Cape Town will soon be adding a new attraction to its vibrant cultural landscape - the Museum of Illusions.

Image supplied

The Museum of Illusions will officially open its doors on Kloof Street on Saturday, 31 May 2025, marking its debut in Cape Town and becoming the second Museum of Illusions in South Africa, third on the continent and 61st worldwide.

With neighbours like Barcelona, Paris, Shanghai, New York, and Dubai, Cape Town’s new Museum of Illusions is part of a collection of sensory playgrounds.

Since launching last July, the Joburg Museum of Illusions has broken global attendance records, now Cape Town is ready to take the illusion game to the next level.

Originally founded in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015, the Museum of Illusions quickly evolved into a global success, having welcomed more than 12 million guests around the world.

Each location is uniquely designed, offering its own take on interactive exhibits that blend science and magic to create awe-inspiring, hands-on experiences.

“Cape Town’s creativity and curiosity make it the perfect home for our next sensory playground” says Mark Collie, owner of the Museum of Illusions South Africa.

“After the overwhelming response in Johannesburg, we’re incredibly excited to bring the experience to the Mother City. This isn’t just a museum, it’s a space where science, art, and wonder collide to challenge how we see the world and ourselves.”

The museum will offer visitors a journey through the world of optical illusions, interactive installations, and immersive rooms that challenge perceptions and ignite curiosity.

True to its “edutainment” philosophy, the museum appeals to both curious kids and the young-at-heart. Whether you're looking for a quirky family day out, an unforgettable date, a fun team-building session, or eye-popping content for your socials, the Museum of Illusions Cape Town delivers delight around every optical twist.

The Museum of Illusions Cape Town will be open 7 days a week, Mondays to Wednesdays from 9am – 7pm,

Thursdays to Saturdays from 9am – 9pm and Sundays and Public Holidays from 9am – 7pm.

Tickets are available online and at the door, but advance bookings are recommended to avoid missing out.

For more, go to moicapetown.co.za