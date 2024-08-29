Tourism & Travel Tourism
    Cape Town’s ‘Freedom To Wish’ initiative returns, offering unique city experiences

    5 Sep 2024
    5 Sep 2024
    Cape Town’s 'Freedom To Wish' initiative returns this Tourism Month, inviting locals to explore their city in unique ways. In line with this year’s “Tourism and Peace” theme, Cape Town Tourism and the City of Cape Town are offering Capetonians the chance to nominate themselves or loved ones for an extraordinary experience.
    Source: jeffgreenca via
    Source: jeffgreenca via Wikimedia Commons

    Locals can choose to catch the ferry to Robben Island, visit the Boulders Beach penguins, abseil down Table Mountain, admire modern art at the Zeitz Museum or any one of the many thrilling adventures, serene getaways, or enriching cultural experiences the Mother City has to offer.

    Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, says Freedom To Wish makes Cape Town’s iconic attractions more accessible to locals and fosters a sense of local pride. "Tourism has the power to bring people together, bridge divides, and strengthen understanding. With Freedom to Wish, we celebrate Capetonians and give them a chance to experience their city's wonders and discover more about its history, people, and natural beauty. It's about creating moments of joy and connection that contribute to a more peaceful, cohesive community," says Duminy.

    Freedom To Wish, now in its third year, has brought joy and togetherness to countless lives, granting thousands of wishes and leaving behind a treasure trove of priceless memories.

    Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, says the initiative plays a vital role in strengthening local tourism and supporting small businesses within the sector. "Tourism is a key driver of our economy, and by encouraging locals to engage with their city's offerings, we're not just boosting tourism but also reinforcing community ties. Initiatives like Freedom to Wish are crucial in maintaining the momentum of our tourism sector's recovery and empowering residents by fulfilling their dreams."

    How to enter

    Until Friday, 13 September, Capetonians can take part in Freedom To Wish by nominating themselves or a loved one. Share what you or they would love to experience in Cape Town and explain why.

    This is your chance to explore Cape Town, support local businesses, and create lasting memories. To participate, send a 60-second voice note or video motivation via WhatsApp to 072 662 0626, or email a short (maximum 150 words) written motivation or 60-second video to levart.nwotepac@hsiwotmodeerf.

    You can also drop off your wishes at the Cape Town Tourism Visitor Experience Centre at City Hall or at any mobile activation station located at popular tourist spots around the city.

    Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate the wonders of Cape Town and make a wish come true! Submit your nominations now and help share the beauty of our city with those who deserve it most.

