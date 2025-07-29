Cape Town’s frontline stars honoured at inaugural LoveCapeTown pinning ceremony

Cape Town’s tourism industry has recently highlighted the often-overlooked heroes of hospitality, the concierge and guest relations professionals who quietly influence every visitor’s experience.

From left to right: Enver Duminy (CEO, Cape Town Tourism), Jessica Pohl (President, Cape Town Concierge Forum), Alderman James Vos (Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth), and Nigel Oosthuizen (Head Concierge, 12 Apostles Hotel & Spa) at the inaugural #LoveCapeTown Pinning Ceremony, celebrating the city’s frontline hospitality champions.

Held at The Silo Hotel’s The Willaston Bar, the collaboration between Cape Town Tourism and the Cape Town Concierge Forum was celebrated with a LoveCapeTown pinning ceremony, officially recognising the individuals who provide world-class service from the initial “welcome” to the final “farewell.”

The Cape Town Concierge Forum, part of the South African Concierge Forum, brought together service-focused professionals under the theme Inspire, Share and Shine. And shine they certainly did.

Alderman James Vos pins a #LoveCapeTown badge onto Nigel Oosthuizen, Head Concierge at the 12 Apostles Hotel & Spa.

With sweeping views, iconic art, and plenty of well-deserved applause, the event presented the LoveCapeTown pins — small yet meaningful symbols of pride, to those who go above and beyond every day.

Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, notes that the role of concierges extends far beyond hospitality. “These professionals are vital to our visitor economy. They help encourage repeat tourism, support local businesses, and boost the city’s reputation through every interaction. It’s their knowledge, care, and personal touch that turn good experiences into great ones and that have a real impact on jobs and growth.”

Cape Town Tourism Board Member Lee-Ann Singer pins a #LoveCapeTown badge onto one of the city’s exceptional concierges, recognising their role in championing Cape Town through every guest interaction.

For Jessica Pohl, President of the Cape Town Concierge Forum, the moment marked a meaningful milestone.

“Concierges are the quiet weavers of every guest experience — anticipating, responding, and delivering without ever needing to be asked. The promise these pins represent is etched in our being: We are Cape Town. We live it. We love it. And we welcome the world with it,” says Pohl.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy echoes the sentiment.

Proudly pinned and picture-perfect! Here's to the concierges and guest relations stars who make Cape Town shine — one recommendation, reservation, and warm welcome at a time. #LoveCapeTown #PinningCeremony #HospitalityHeroes

“Concierges are the storytellers of Cape Town. They are the ones guiding guests to secret gems, giving them the inside scoop, and making sure they leave with more than just a few photos. This ceremony was about honouring the people who consistently make magic and ensure visitors to Cape Town leave with a piece of our beautiful destination in their hearts,” says Duminy.

As pins were proudly worn and connections reaffirmed, one message was clear: Cape Town’s frontline stars are being recognised, and they wear that honour with pride.

