    SAA to launch Cape Town–Mauritius route in December 2025

    South African Airways (SAA) will launch a new direct route between Cape Town and Mauritius on 9 December 2025, adding a strategic leisure destination to its growing regional network.
    29 Jul 2025
    29 Jul 2025
    Source: South African Airways - Facebook
    Source: South African Airways - Facebook

    The service will operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays — with two departure time options. The outbound flight will leave Cape Town at 9.25am and arrive in Mauritius at 4.30pm. The return flight is scheduled to depart at 5.20pm and land in Cape Town at 9.30pm.

    SAA says a temporary adjustment to twice-weekly frequency will be made from mid-January to mid-March 2026 to align with seasonal demand.

    "Connecting Cape Town with Mauritius is a fascinating achievement that our team has been aspiring towards for quite some time," says Professor John Lamola, SAA CEO. "The introduction of this route demonstrates SAA’s role in promoting leisure travel across the region and supports the broader tourism objectives for both South Africa and Mauritius."

    Tebogo Tsimane, SAA chief commercial officer, adds that the flight schedule was designed in consultation with local tour operators to match travel patterns and peak holiday planning.

    Bookings for the new route are now open via www.flysaa.com and accredited travel agents.

