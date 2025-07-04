Modest 0.8% global air cargo growth in June amid trade tensions

Air cargo demand rose modestly by 0.8% year-on-year in June 2025, according to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), despite ongoing global trade disruptions and geopolitical instability.

International demand increased by 1.6%, while overall cargo capacity (ACTK) rose 1.7% globally, with a 2.8% increase in international capacity.

"Overall, air cargo demand grew by a modest 0.8% year-on-year in June, but there are very differing stories behind that number for the industry’s major players," says Willie Walsh, Iata director general. "Trade tensions saw North American traffic fall by 8.3% and European growth stagnate at 0.8%. But Asia-Pacific bucked the trend to report a 9.0% expansion."

"The June air cargo data made it very clear that stability and predictability are essential supports for trade.

"Emerging clarity on US tariffs allows businesses greater confidence in planning. But we cannot overlook the fact that the ‘deals’ being struck are resulting in significantly higher tariffs on goods imported into the US than we had just a few months ago," Walsh adds.

Africa outpaces global average

African airlines reported a 3.9% year-over-year increase in cargo demand for June, with capacity expanding by 6.2%. While still a small share of the global market (2%), Africa’s performance was above the overall average.

Other regional performance highlights include:

• Asia-Pacific: Strongest performer, with 9.0% growth and 7.8% capacity increase.

• North America: Largest decline, with -8.3% demand and -5.1% capacity.

• Europe: Demand up 0.8%, capacity up 2.6%.

• Middle East: Demand fell 3.2%, capacity increased 1.5%.

• Latin America: Demand rose 3.5%, capacity dipped slightly by -0.4%.

Trade lanes diverge

Major trade lanes showed mixed results. Asia-Europe saw continued strong growth (+10.6%), while routes such as Asia–North America (-4.8%) and Africa–Asia (-4.8%) declined.

Trade lane performance highlights:

• Europe–Asia: +10.6% (28 consecutive months of growth)

• Within Asia: +8.7% (20 months of growth)

• North America–Europe: +4.8%

• Middle East–Europe: -4.5%

• Middle East–Asia: +2.8%

• Asia–North America: -4.8%

• Africa–Asia: -4.8%

Broader context

In terms of macroeconomic indicators:

• Global goods trade grew 3.5% year-on-year in May.

• Industrial production rose 3.2%.

• Jet fuel prices were 12% lower year-on-year, but up 8.6% from May.

• Global manufacturing PMI rose to 51.2, while new export orders remained in contraction at 49.3, reflecting pressure from shifting US trade policies.