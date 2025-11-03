SA's airfreight strategy invites public feedback as deadline looms

The National Department of Transport (DOT) has reminded stakeholders in the airfreight sector that the public comment period on the gazetted Airfreight Strategy of South Africa is closing soon.

The strategy identifies 11 priority areas, including the use of drones—also called Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)—to improve the efficiency, inclusivity, and resilience of airfreight services.

Drones as a game-changer for airfreight

The DOT emphasises that drones are not just a technical innovation but a critical enabler for faster, more cost-effective transport. "Drones or UAVs offer a powerful solution for the 'first and last mile' of delivery.

"They complement road transport by quickly moving smaller, time-sensitive, and high-value shipments. For businesses, this means lower operational costs, faster delivery, and a boost to e-commerce growth," the department said.

This technology is also expected to extend airfreight access to rural and hard-to-reach areas, providing an agile alternative when conventional transport is challenged. Drones can help maintain supply chains during disasters such as floods or infrastructure failures, while supporting low-emission, sustainable delivery methods.

Public feedback critical

Given the recent public conversation sparked by the draft Airfreight Strategy, the DOT is urging stakeholders to submit comments before the deadline. "It is essential for the public to provide input on the gazetted draft Airfreight Strategy for South Africa," the department said.

The draft strategy aims to unlock the full economic potential of air freight by addressing fragmented cargo corridors, market barriers, and weak regional connectivity. It was developed as part of a forward-looking assessment aligned with the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) of 2017.

While passenger and commercial aviation in South Africa has grown, the airfreight sub-sector remains underdeveloped and fragmented, limiting trade and logistical capabilities. The strategy proposes a more integrated and efficient airfreight network to fully realise the sector’s potential.

Submission deadline

Stakeholders and members of the public are urged to submit their comments on the draft Airfreight Strategy for South Africa before the closing date on 7 November 2025.