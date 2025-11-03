Subscribe & Follow
SA's airfreight strategy invites public feedback as deadline looms
The strategy identifies 11 priority areas, including the use of drones—also called Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)—to improve the efficiency, inclusivity, and resilience of airfreight services.
Drones as a game-changer for airfreight
The DOT emphasises that drones are not just a technical innovation but a critical enabler for faster, more cost-effective transport. "Drones or UAVs offer a powerful solution for the 'first and last mile' of delivery.
"They complement road transport by quickly moving smaller, time-sensitive, and high-value shipments. For businesses, this means lower operational costs, faster delivery, and a boost to e-commerce growth," the department said.
This technology is also expected to extend airfreight access to rural and hard-to-reach areas, providing an agile alternative when conventional transport is challenged. Drones can help maintain supply chains during disasters such as floods or infrastructure failures, while supporting low-emission, sustainable delivery methods.
Public feedback critical
Given the recent public conversation sparked by the draft Airfreight Strategy, the DOT is urging stakeholders to submit comments before the deadline. "It is essential for the public to provide input on the gazetted draft Airfreight Strategy for South Africa," the department said.
The draft strategy aims to unlock the full economic potential of air freight by addressing fragmented cargo corridors, market barriers, and weak regional connectivity. It was developed as part of a forward-looking assessment aligned with the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) of 2017.
While passenger and commercial aviation in South Africa has grown, the airfreight sub-sector remains underdeveloped and fragmented, limiting trade and logistical capabilities. The strategy proposes a more integrated and efficient airfreight network to fully realise the sector’s potential.
Submission deadline
Stakeholders and members of the public are urged to submit their comments on the draft Airfreight Strategy for South Africa before the closing date on 7 November 2025.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za