Maersk strengthens SA cold chain with $100m investment

South Africa’s exporters are set to benefit from enhanced cold chain logistics with the inauguration of Maersk’s Belcon Cold Store in Cape Town. The facility is part of Maersk’s wider investment of over $100m (R1.72bn) in South Africa’s temperature-controlled supply chain network.

Source: Supplied

The new cold storage hub strengthens the country’s perishable export capacity, safeguarding products such as citrus and table grapes, reducing losses, and improving competitiveness in international markets.

A critical upgrade for SA exporters

"The country’s cold chain infrastructure has historically faced inefficiencies, resulting in significant losses for exporters of perishable goods," said Lubabalo Mtya, managing director of Maersk Southern Africa & Islands. "Belcon addresses these gaps, providing reliable, world-class facilities to support South Africa’s exporters and the livelihoods that depend on them."

The South African grape industry alone has lost an estimated R1.5bn annually due to inconsistent cold chain performance, highlighting the need for robust storage and transportation solutions.

World-class cold chain network

Belcon is Maersk’s third high-tech cold storage facility in South Africa, complementing Cato and PreCool. Together, the three sites offer:

• 32,000 pallet positions

• Strategic proximity to Cape Town and Durban ports

• Rail sidings and highway connections for multimodal transport

• On-site container depot for efficient cargo handling

• Renewable energy systems supporting decarbonisation of supply chains

The facilities have already supported exporters during the 2025 citrus season, reducing spoilage and maintaining product quality.

Integrated solutions beyond shipping

Maersk provides end-to-end logistics services, including consolidation, temperature-controlled storage, customs brokerage, terminal handling, and seamless ocean and landside transport.

"We are going beyond traditional ocean shipping," said Mtya. "Our integrated solutions provide exporters with reliable and efficient logistics across the entire supply chain."

Supporting SA’s global competitiveness

The Belcon Cold Store reflects Maersk’s confidence in South Africa’s potential and commitment to supporting exporters in accessing international markets.

By strengthening temperature-controlled logistics, the company helps maintain product quality, reduce losses, and enhance competitiveness.