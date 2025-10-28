Outeniqua Choo Tjoe set for revival with 25-year concession

Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) and the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Company have signed a 25-year concession agreement to operate and manage South Africa’s iconic Outeniqua Choo Tjoe heritage railway line. The agreement was officially announced at a signing ceremony held in George, Western Cape, on 27 October 2025.

Source: Outeniqua Choo Tjoe

This long-term concession marks a major milestone in reviving the beloved steam train service, which last operated in 2006. The agreement enables the restoration, operation, and development of the line between George and Knysna, ushering in a new era of heritage tourism along the world-renowned Garden Route.

Restoring a heritage icon

The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is South Africa’s last full-sized narrow-gauge steam train to have operated a regular service. Fondly remembered by local and international passengers for its spectacular coastal route, the service is set to return with a focus on sustainable tourism, job creation, and community engagement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Transnet Group chief executive Michelle Phillips said: "The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is more than just a railway, it is a national treasure. This partnership ensures its return as a world-class heritage experience that will bring significant social, cultural, and economic value to the region."

Alan Mc Vitty, CEO of the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Company, added: "We are honoured to partner with Transnet on this visionary journey. Our goal is to breathe new life into the Choo Tjoe, preserving its charm while delivering a safe, memorable, and economically impactful rail experience for locals and visitors alike."

Economic and tourism impact

This concession forms part of Transnet’s broader strategy to unlock value from non-core assets through partnerships that preserve heritage, boost regional tourism, and promote inclusive economic growth.

The phased reopening of the route aims to create a sustainable model that benefits both local communities and tourists.