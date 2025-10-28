South Africa
Logistics Railway
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Outeniqua Choo Tjoe set for revival with 25-year concession

    Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) and the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Company have signed a 25-year concession agreement to operate and manage South Africa’s iconic Outeniqua Choo Tjoe heritage railway line. The agreement was officially announced at a signing ceremony held in George, Western Cape, on 27 October 2025.
    28 Oct 2025
    28 Oct 2025
    Source: Outeniqua Choo Tjoe
    Source: Outeniqua Choo Tjoe

    This long-term concession marks a major milestone in reviving the beloved steam train service, which last operated in 2006. The agreement enables the restoration, operation, and development of the line between George and Knysna, ushering in a new era of heritage tourism along the world-renowned Garden Route.

    Restoring a heritage icon

    The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is South Africa’s last full-sized narrow-gauge steam train to have operated a regular service. Fondly remembered by local and international passengers for its spectacular coastal route, the service is set to return with a focus on sustainable tourism, job creation, and community engagement.

    Speaking at the ceremony, Transnet Group chief executive Michelle Phillips said: "The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is more than just a railway, it is a national treasure. This partnership ensures its return as a world-class heritage experience that will bring significant social, cultural, and economic value to the region."

    Alan Mc Vitty, CEO of the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Company, added: "We are honoured to partner with Transnet on this visionary journey. Our goal is to breathe new life into the Choo Tjoe, preserving its charm while delivering a safe, memorable, and economically impactful rail experience for locals and visitors alike."

    Economic and tourism impact

    This concession forms part of Transnet’s broader strategy to unlock value from non-core assets through partnerships that preserve heritage, boost regional tourism, and promote inclusive economic growth.

    The phased reopening of the route aims to create a sustainable model that benefits both local communities and tourists.

    Read more: Transnet, sustainable tourism, South Africa Tourism, Railway, logistics industry, logistics and transport, rail industry, Garden Route tourism
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz